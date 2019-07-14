Heritage Finl Wash (HFWA) Holder Forest Hill Capital Decreased Position by $1.35 Million as Shares Declined; Allen Investment Management Has Increased Facebook (FB) Position by $31.32 Million

Allen Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 34.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc bought 188,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 739,942 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.34 million, up from 551,278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $584.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $204.87. About 13.93 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 16/04/2018 – Here Are Some Ways Washington Could Rein In Facebook: QuickTake; 11/04/2018 – Rep. Ryan Costello Says Regulating Facebook Should Be Done ‘Slowly and Cautiously’ (Video); 04/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Zuckerberg to testify before U.S. House Commerce panel April 11 – committee; 10/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Says Facebook Is Cooperating With Mueller’s Office (Video); 10/05/2018 – Tinder-owner Match is a buy because threat from Facebook is not ‘material’: UBS; 10/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Says There Will Always Be a Free Version of Facebook (Video); 21/03/2018 – Google and Facebook can’t help publishers because they’re built to defeat publishers:; 22/03/2018 – Mark Connon Joins ViralGains Board of Directors; 13/03/2018 – GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall St swoons on Tillerson firing, tech losses; oil dragged down; 10/04/2018 – LIVE now: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before Congress

Forest Hill Capital Llc decreased its stake in Heritage Finl Corp Wash (HFWA) by 13.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forest Hill Capital Llc analyzed 44,896 shares as the company's stock declined 5.66% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 284,729 shares of the banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.58M, down from 329,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forest Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Heritage Finl Corp Wash for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $1.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $29.64. About 90,482 shares traded. Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) has declined 4.47% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.90% the S&P500.

More notable recent Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) news were published by: Zacks.com which released: "Heritage Financial (HFWA) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates – Zacks.com" on April 25, 2019

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $125,755 activity. Another trade for 3,268 shares valued at $103,271 was sold by Hinson Donald.

Analysts await Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 42.86% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.35 per share. HFWA’s profit will be $18.45 million for 14.82 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Heritage Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.39, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 8 investors sold HFWA shares while 46 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 29.64 million shares or 1.76% less from 30.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Basswood Capital Management Limited stated it has 230,738 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Millennium Mgmt Lc has 0.01% invested in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). 502,666 were accumulated by Invesco. Moreover, Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) for 12,852 shares. Legal And General Grp Public Limited Liability Corp reported 0% in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). Moreover, Bancorp Of America De has 0% invested in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) for 53,464 shares. Schroder Inv reported 0.02% stake. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.09% invested in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) for 200,213 shares. Granite Prtnrs Ltd Llc holds 0.06% in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) or 36,149 shares. Ls Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 993 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parkside Fincl Bank & owns 13 shares. Moreover, Geode Cap Management Lc has 0% invested in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). 317,212 were reported by Principal Fin. Morgan Stanley accumulated 64,900 shares. The Washington-based Washington Bank & Trust has invested 0.04% in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA).

Forest Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $325.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iberiabank Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 19,081 shares to 187,252 shares, valued at $13.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION) by 31,510 shares in the quarter, for a total of 218,310 shares, and has risen its stake in Columbus Mckinnon Corp N Y (NASDAQ:CMCO).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Facebook bull raises on revenue acceleration – Seeking Alpha" on June 27, 2019

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 sales for $11.16 million activity. The insider Stretch Colin sold 9,000 shares worth $1.35M. Wehner David M. also sold $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares. $7.97M worth of stock was sold by Sandberg Sheryl on Wednesday, January 23.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10 owns 1,938 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 26,529 shares. Vanguard Gp Incorporated has 1.16% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 381,175 were reported by Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma. Neville Rodie Shaw Incorporated reported 42,943 shares. Stevens Ltd Partnership holds 181,443 shares. Harvest Capital reported 1,975 shares. Berkshire Asset Management Limited Liability Pa holds 0.04% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 3,087 shares. Garde Inc reported 3,794 shares stake. Moreover, Horseman Capital Mgmt Limited has 2.07% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 36,100 shares. Alyeska Investment Lp has 0.65% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 279,111 shares. Somerville Kurt F accumulated 2,930 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Sterneck Cap Management Ltd stated it has 2.62% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Buckingham Cap Mgmt Incorporated owns 1.11% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 33,889 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 1.59% or 14.63M shares in its portfolio.

Allen Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.32B and $3.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 73,018 shares to 91,564 shares, valued at $41.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 38,446 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 357,801 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BIV).