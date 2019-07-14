Heritage Finl Wash (HFWA) Holder Forest Hill Capital Cut Its Stake; As Tenet Healthcare (THC) Shares Declined, Holder Whitebox Advisors Has Trimmed Holding

Whitebox Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) by 26.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 89,080 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 241,741 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.97 million, down from 330,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $19.48. About 1.16 million shares traded. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 36.60% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 13/04/2018 – Tenet’s complicated Conifer sale in second round; 05/03/2018 – TENET CUTS STK THRESHOLD NEEDED FOR HOLDERS TO CALL SPECIAL MTG; 28/03/2018 – INOVALON HOLDINGS – ENTERS AGREEMENT WITH TENET HEALTHCARE TO PROVIDE DATA, ANALYTICS, AND TECHNOLOGY PLATFORMS WITHIN POST-ACUTE CARE SERVICES MARKET; 06/03/2018 – Significant price reduction for Hydropothecary’s popular Elixir THC spray; 26/03/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE – GLENVIEW WITHDRAWN PROPOSAL TO AMEND CO’S BYLAWS THAT WOULD ALLOW SHAREHOLDERS TO TAKE ACTION BY WRITTEN CONSENT WITHOUT A MEETING; 21/05/2018 – NightFood (NGTF) Announces Completed California Production of Half-Baked™ THC-Infused Cookies, Sights Set on Additional; 11/05/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 08/03/2018 – Tenet to Participate in the Barclay’s Global Healthcare Conference; 30/04/2018 – Tenet Healthcare 1Q Net $99M; 26/03/2018 – Tenet wins investor Glenview’s support for board nominations

Forest Hill Capital Llc decreased its stake in Heritage Finl Corp Wash (HFWA) by 13.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forest Hill Capital Llc sold 44,896 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.66% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 284,729 shares of the banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.58 million, down from 329,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forest Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Heritage Finl Corp Wash for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $29.64. About 90,482 shares traded. Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) has declined 4.47% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.90% the S&P500. Some Historical HFWA News: 02/04/2018 – Heritage Financial Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call; 09/05/2018 – Eagle Asset Buys New 1.4% Position in Heritage Financial; 08/03/2018 – Heritage Fincl Corp to Acquire Premier Comml Bancorp for $88.6M; 08/03/2018 – HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORP HFWA.O – UPON CONSUMMATION, SHAREHOLDERS OF PREMIER WILL OWN APPROXIMATELY 7.7% OF COMBINED COMPANY; 26/04/2018 – Heritage Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $40.9 Million; 08/03/2018 Heritage Financial Corporation To Acquire Premier Commercial Bancorp; 22/04/2018 – DJ Heritage Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HFWA); 27/04/2018 – Heritage Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORP HFWA.O – NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED $7.8 MILLION, OR 23.4%, TO $40.9 MILLION FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 08/03/2018 – Heritage Fincl Corp to Acquire Premier Comml Bancorp for $15.12/Shr

Analysts await Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.44 EPS, down 10.20% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.49 per share. THC’s profit will be $45.38M for 11.07 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by Tenet Healthcare Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 31 investors sold THC shares while 77 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 99.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 102.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sector Gamma As owns 218,684 shares or 1.01% of their US portfolio. Schroder Invest Gp owns 0% invested in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) for 80,901 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 66,466 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cyrus Ptnrs Lp holds 7.29% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) for 2.08 million shares. Meeder Asset reported 35,236 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Advisory Ntwk Ltd Company invested in 3,933 shares. Somerset Trust holds 606 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Swiss National Bank stated it has 0.01% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Jane Street Gru Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Bessemer Group invested 0% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Moreover, Arizona State Retirement Sys has 0.02% invested in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) for 59,714 shares. Voloridge Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 55,875 shares. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) for 51,899 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt, Illinois-based fund reported 230,600 shares. Creative Planning invested 0% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC).

Whitebox Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.40B and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (Prn) by 38.83M shares to 52.04 million shares, valued at $52.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 65,344 shares in the quarter, for a total of 407,281 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put).

Analysts await Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 42.86% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.35 per share. HFWA’s profit will be $18.45M for 14.82 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Heritage Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Forest Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $1.05B and $325.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 46,000 shares to 151,000 shares, valued at $3.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iberiabank Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 19,081 shares in the quarter, for a total of 187,252 shares, and has risen its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PNFP).