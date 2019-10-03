Heritage Finl Wash (HFWA) Holder Cardinal Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake as Valuation Declined; American Financial Group Increases Holding in Gray Television (GTN)

American Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Gray Television Inc (GTN) by 16.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc bought 120,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The institutional investor held 850,595 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.94 million, up from 730,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Gray Television Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $14.84. About 147,914 shares traded. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 17.55% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.55% the S&P500. Some Historical GTN News: 10/05/2018 – Strong Industry Veterans Join Gray To Lead At WOWT In Omaha And KOSA In Odessa-Midland; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TV 1Q EPS 22C; 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV IN SIOUX FALLS, SD; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Gamco Conference Jun 7; 21/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow

Cardinal Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Heritage Finl Corp Wash (HFWA) by 35.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc sold 347,762 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 626,034 shares of the banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.49 million, down from 973,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Heritage Finl Corp Wash for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $953.41 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $25.85. About 4,140 shares traded. Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) has declined 18.03% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HFWA News: 07/05/2018 – Heritage Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – Heritage Fincl Corp to Acquire Premier Comml Bancorp for $15.12/Shr; 08/03/2018 Heritage Financial Corporation To Acquire Premier Commercial Bancorp; 08/03/2018 – Heritage Fincl Corp to Acquire Premier Comml Bancorp for $88.6M; 09/05/2018 – Eagle Asset Buys New 1.4% Position in Heritage Financial; 26/04/2018 – HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORP HFWA.O – NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED $7.8 MILLION, OR 23.4%, TO $40.9 MILLION FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Heritage Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HFWA); 26/04/2018 – Heritage Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $40.9 Million; 02/04/2018 – Heritage Financial Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call; 27/04/2018 – Heritage Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Since August 9, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $204,935 activity. Howell Robin Robinson also bought $20,137 worth of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) shares. $111,525 worth of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) was bought by ROBINSON HARRIETT J on Monday, August 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 29 investors sold GTN shares while 49 reduced holdings.

American Financial Group Inc, which manages about $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) by 50,000 shares to 1.13M shares, valued at $23.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.96B and $3.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 31,514 shares to 1.33 million shares, valued at $51.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, down 4.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.49 per share. HFWA’s profit will be $17.33 million for 13.75 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by Heritage Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 7 investors sold HFWA shares while 45 reduced holdings.