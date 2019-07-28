Heritage Financial (HFWA) to pay $0.19 on Aug 22, 2019; GENFIT ORDINARY SHARES FRANCE (GNFTF) Sellers Decreased By 12.71% Their Shorts

Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) is expected to pay $0.19 on Aug 22, 2019. (NASDAQ:HFWA) shareholders before Aug 7, 2019 will receive the $0.19 dividend. Heritage Financial Corp’s current price of $28.22 translates into 0.67% yield. Heritage Financial Corp’s dividend has Aug 8, 2019 as record date. Jul 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $28.22. About 235,039 shares traded or 87.31% up from the average. Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) has declined 4.47% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.90% the S&P500. Some Historical HFWA News: 08/03/2018 Heritage Financial Corporation To Acquire Premier Commercial Bancorp; 02/04/2018 – Heritage Financial Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call; 26/04/2018 – Heritage Financial 1Q EPS 27c; 27/04/2018 – Heritage Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 08/03/2018 – HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORP HFWA.O – UPON CONSUMMATION, SHAREHOLDERS OF PREMIER WILL OWN APPROXIMATELY 7.7% OF COMBINED COMPANY; 26/04/2018 – Heritage Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $40.9 Million; 08/03/2018 – Heritage Fincl Corp to Acquire Premier Comml Bancorp for $88.6M; 09/05/2018 – Eagle Asset Buys New 1.4% Position in Heritage Financial; 07/05/2018 – Heritage Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 22/04/2018 – DJ Heritage Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HFWA)

GENFIT ORDINARY SHARES FRANCE (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) had a decrease of 12.71% in short interest. GNFTF’s SI was 83,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 12.71% from 95,200 shares previously. With 2,600 avg volume, 32 days are for GENFIT ORDINARY SHARES FRANCE (OTCMKTS:GNFTF)’s short sellers to cover GNFTF’s short positions. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $17.61. About 245 shares traded. Genfit SA (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) has 0.00% since July 28, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions to address high unmet patient needs in metabolic and inflammatory diseases with a focus on the liver and gastroenterology worldwide. The company has market cap of $697.00 million. It offers diagnostic solutions in various therapeutic areas, such as metabolic diseases, liver diseases, non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis , cholestatic liver diseases, inflammation and autoimmune diseases, and inflammatory bowel diseases. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s lead pipeline product comprises GFT505, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of NASH.

More notable recent Genfit SA (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Genfit files for IPO – Seeking Alpha” on March 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Genfit May Become Very Interesting By The End Of 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on March 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Expected Value Investing: Analyzing Genfit’s Huge Potential – Seeking Alpha” on October 19, 2018. More interesting news about Genfit SA (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “B. Riley sees 144% upside for Genfit in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” published on February 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Genfit And GenKyoTex: The Clinical Promise In PBC – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 07, 2018.

More notable recent Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why We Think Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Heritage Financial loses a bull; shares -1.5% – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Heritage Financial declares $0.19 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Heritage Financial Names Jeffrey J. Deuel President and CEO and Appoints him to the Board of Directors – PRNewswire” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Managed to Breach 52-Week Lows Friday – Benzinga” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $125,755 activity. Another trade for 3,268 shares valued at $103,271 was sold by Hinson Donald. Spurling David A sold $22,484 worth of stock.