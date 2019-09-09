Heritage Financial (HFWA) Stock Value Declined While Matarin Capital Management Has Cut by $1.35 Million Its Position; Flir Sys (FLIR) Shareholder Retirement Systems Of Alabama Has Lowered Its Position as Stock Declined

Matarin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Heritage Financial Corp (HFWA) by 53.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matarin Capital Management Llc sold 45,005 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 38,796 shares of the banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17M, down from 83,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matarin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Heritage Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $952.14 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $25.52. About 54,733 shares traded. Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) has declined 18.03% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HFWA News: 07/05/2018 – Heritage Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Eagle Asset Buys New 1.4% Position in Heritage Financial; 26/04/2018 – Heritage Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $40.9 Million; 08/03/2018 – HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORP HFWA.O – UPON CONSUMMATION, SHAREHOLDERS OF PREMIER WILL OWN APPROXIMATELY 7.7% OF COMBINED COMPANY; 22/04/2018 – DJ Heritage Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HFWA); 27/04/2018 – Heritage Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 08/03/2018 – Heritage Fincl Corp to Acquire Premier Comml Bancorp for $88.6M; 08/03/2018 – Heritage Fincl Corp to Acquire Premier Comml Bancorp for $15.12/Shr; 02/04/2018 – Heritage Financial Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call; 08/03/2018 Heritage Financial Corporation To Acquire Premier Commercial Bancorp

Retirement Systems Of Alabama decreased its stake in Flir Sys Inc (FLIR) by 5.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Retirement Systems Of Alabama sold 9,689 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.28% . The institutional investor held 173,008 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.23M, down from 182,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Retirement Systems Of Alabama who had been investing in Flir Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $51.02. About 526,033 shares traded. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has declined 14.25% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 04/05/2018 – Lorex Launches New CAT6 Underground 10Gbps Cable; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q Net $39.2M; 17/05/2018 – Flir at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems Sees FY Adj EPS $2.11-Adj EPS $2.16; 07/03/2018 Flir Trading Activity Rises to Almost Five Times 20 Day Average; 07/05/2018 – FLIR Systems Announces Webcast of Upcoming 2018 Investor Day; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q EPS 28c; 25/04/2018 – FLIR Systems to pay $30 mln to settle U.S. allegations -State Dept; 26/04/2018 – Flir Systems Settles U.S. Export-Controls Case; 21/05/2018 – WINTON ADDED FLIR, POOL, CVCO, PLCE, CENT IN 1Q: 13F

More notable recent FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “FLIR Systems Stock Upgraded: What You Need to Know – The Motley Fool” on January 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “HEICO (HEI) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates, FY19 View Up – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “FLIR Systems (FLIR) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FLIR TrafiData solution for smart cities – Seeking Alpha” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is Flir Systems (FLIR) Down 1.8% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 15, 2019.

Analysts await FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.59 EPS, up 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. FLIR’s profit will be $78.14 million for 21.62 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by FLIR Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.36% EPS growth.

More notable recent Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Heritage Bank announces new commercial banking team in greater Portland, Oregon – PRNewswire” on January 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Managed to Breach 52-Week Lows Friday – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Heritage Financial Corporation (HFWA) CEO Jeff Deuel on Q2, 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why We Think Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Analysts await Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, down 4.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.49 per share. HFWA’s profit will be $17.54M for 13.57 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by Heritage Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.