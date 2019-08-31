Heritage Financial (HFWA) Shares Declined While Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Increased Its Holding; Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Market Value Rose While Capital Advisors Has Cut Stake

Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 53.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Advisors Inc sold 262,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 230,941 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.77M, down from 493,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $51.61. About 1.06 million shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 28/03/2018 – GGP HOLDER BROOKFIELD REPORTS MERGER FINANCING IN SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – Report on Business: Brookfield submits new takeover offer for U.S. mall owner GGP; 20/05/2018 – Arab Finance: Brookfield in talks to acquire stake in Kushner-owned Manhattan tower; 07/05/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Neighborhood Debuts at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Brookfield Real Estate Financial Partners Rnkng; 21/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE WON’T GIVE DUE DILIGENCE ACCESS TO BGH, BROOKFIELD; 19/04/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Brookfield lines up heavyweight backers for financing of GGP deal; 10/05/2018 – LIGHT: RENOVA TERMINATED NEGOTIATIONS WITH BROOKFIELD ENERGIA; 17/04/2018 – BROOKFIELD IS SAID TO GET CALPERS, TIAA FINANCING TO BUY GGP; 18/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD – PERIOD OF NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID WILL EXTEND FROM MAY 24, 2018 TO MAY 23, 2019, OR EARLIER DATE SHOULD CO COMPLETE PURCHASES

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in Heritage Financial Corp (HFWA) by 18.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc bought 3,217 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 20,741 shares of the banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $625.13 million, up from 17,524 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Heritage Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $956.34 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $26.18. About 124,950 shares traded. Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) has declined 18.03% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HFWA News: 08/03/2018 – Heritage Fincl Corp to Acquire Premier Comml Bancorp for $15.12/Shr; 09/05/2018 – Eagle Asset Buys New 1.4% Position in Heritage Financial; 07/05/2018 – Heritage Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Heritage Financial Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call; 08/03/2018 Heritage Financial Corporation To Acquire Premier Commercial Bancorp; 26/04/2018 – HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORP HFWA.O – NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED $7.8 MILLION, OR 23.4%, TO $40.9 MILLION FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Heritage Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HFWA); 26/04/2018 – Heritage Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $40.9 Million; 27/04/2018 – Heritage Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – Heritage Financial 1Q EPS 27c

Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $934.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 71,369 shares to 560,823 shares, valued at $24.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 1.38M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.56 million shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XBI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.39, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 8 investors sold HFWA shares while 46 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 29.64 million shares or 1.76% less from 30.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal National Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). Panagora Asset Management Inc has 4,511 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bank Of Montreal Can has 9,179 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Com reported 26,234 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Group has invested 0% in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). Boston Prtnrs reported 147,614 shares. Vista Prtn holds 29,178 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Schroder Mgmt Grp stated it has 436,625 shares. Martin And Tn invested 0.58% in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). Badgley Phelps & Bell reported 14,247 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 15,344 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.01% in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). Tiaa Cref Inv Management Lc invested in 76,502 shares. Eaton Vance accumulated 39,282 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag owns 0% invested in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) for 49,423 shares.

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $134828.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 192,379 shares to 310,561 shares, valued at $35.09 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in America Movil Sa Adr (NYSE:AMX) by 44,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.52 million shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (SJNK).