Heritage Financial (HFWA) Reaches $25.56 1 Year Low; Shorts at RENAULT SA REGIE NATL 25 PAR ORDINARY SH (RNSDF) Raised By 25.85%

The stock of Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) hit a new 52-week low and has $24.54 target or 4.00% below today’s $25.56 share price. The 8 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $960.66M company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 27 by Barchart.com. If the $24.54 price target is reached, the company will be worth $38.43 million less. The stock decreased 2.52% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $25.56. About 86,157 shares traded. Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) has declined 18.03% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HFWA News: 08/03/2018 – HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORP HFWA.O – UPON CONSUMMATION, SHAREHOLDERS OF PREMIER WILL OWN APPROXIMATELY 7.7% OF COMBINED COMPANY; 02/04/2018 – Heritage Financial Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call; 08/03/2018 – Heritage Fincl Corp to Acquire Premier Comml Bancorp for $15.12/Shr; 09/05/2018 – Eagle Asset Buys New 1.4% Position in Heritage Financial; 27/04/2018 – Heritage Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 08/03/2018 Heritage Financial Corporation To Acquire Premier Commercial Bancorp; 07/05/2018 – Heritage Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Heritage Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $40.9 Million; 22/04/2018 – DJ Heritage Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HFWA); 26/04/2018 – Heritage Financial 1Q EPS 27c

RENAULT SA REGIE NATL 25 PAR ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) had an increase of 25.85% in short interest. RNSDF’s SI was 93,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 25.85% from 73,900 shares previously. With 2,400 avg volume, 39 days are for RENAULT SA REGIE NATL 25 PAR ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:RNSDF)’s short sellers to cover RNSDF’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $56.5. About 10,018 shares traded or 263.10% up from the average. Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) has 0.00% since August 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Renault SA produces, sells, and distributes vehicles worldwide. The company has market cap of $16.21 billion. It operates through Automotive and Sales Financing divisions. It has a 2.84 P/E ratio. The firm primarily offers passenger and light commercial vehicles under the Renault, Dacia, and Renault Samsung Motors brands.

More notable recent Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “4 Reasons Why I Would Not Invest In Renault Now – Seeking Alpha” on April 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Renault – Why I Just Doubled Down – Seeking Alpha” published on May 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Renault: Undervalued Because Of Its Holding In Nissan – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2017. More interesting news about Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Renault SA 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Weaker Euro Is Driving Renault’s Financial Performance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2015.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.39, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 8 investors sold Heritage Financial Corporation shares while 46 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 29.64 million shares or 1.76% less from 30.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt invested in 11,392 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ls Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). Vista Prtn holds 0.18% or 29,178 shares. State Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). Washington Tru National Bank stated it has 0.04% in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). Citigroup owns 23,298 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Jennison Assocs Ltd Liability Com owns 0.02% invested in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) for 509,441 shares. Parkside Bancshares Trust owns 13 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Martin Inc Tn reported 64,011 shares. Schroder Mngmt Grp, Maine-based fund reported 436,625 shares. 22,159 were reported by Sei Investments. Granite Prtn has 36,149 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Vanguard Gru reported 0% in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). Geode Capital Mgmt Lc invested in 0% or 423,062 shares.

More notable recent Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Smart To Buy Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Heritage Financial Corporation (HFWA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Heritage Financial Corp, Reinsurance Group of America and Silicon Motion Technology Corp – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Validea Martin Zweig Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 8/10/2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 09, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Analysts await Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, down 2.04% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.49 per share. HFWA’s profit will be $18.04M for 13.31 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by Heritage Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.63% EPS growth.