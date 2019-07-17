Heritage Financial (HFWA) Analysts See $0.50 EPS; Scopus Asset Management LP Boosted Fedex (FDX) Position

Analysts expect Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) to report $0.50 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.15 EPS change or 42.86% from last quarter’s $0.35 EPS. HFWA’s profit would be $18.45M giving it 14.51 P/E if the $0.50 EPS is correct. After having $0.45 EPS previously, Heritage Financial Corporation’s analysts see 11.11% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $29.02. About 86,083 shares traded. Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) has declined 4.47% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.90% the S&P500. Some Historical HFWA News: 26/04/2018 – Heritage Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $40.9 Million; 08/03/2018 – HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORP HFWA.O – UPON CONSUMMATION, SHAREHOLDERS OF PREMIER WILL OWN APPROXIMATELY 7.7% OF COMBINED COMPANY; 08/03/2018 – Heritage Fincl Corp to Acquire Premier Comml Bancorp for $15.12/Shr; 02/04/2018 – Heritage Financial Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call; 26/04/2018 – Heritage Financial 1Q EPS 27c; 08/03/2018 Heritage Financial Corporation To Acquire Premier Commercial Bancorp; 27/04/2018 – Heritage Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 22/04/2018 – DJ Heritage Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HFWA); 26/04/2018 – HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORP HFWA.O – NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED $7.8 MILLION, OR 23.4%, TO $40.9 MILLION FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Eagle Asset Buys New 1.4% Position in Heritage Financial

Scopus Asset Management Lp increased Fedex Corp (FDX) stake by 70% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Scopus Asset Management Lp acquired 70,000 shares as Fedex Corp (FDX)’s stock declined 7.05%. The Scopus Asset Management Lp holds 170,000 shares with $30.84 million value, up from 100,000 last quarter. Fedex Corp now has $44.24B valuation. The stock increased 1.13% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $169.79. About 2.61 million shares traded or 18.34% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 09/05/2018 – U.S. drone program taps Apple, passes over Amazon, China’s DJI; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SAYS IT PLACED A SMALL ORDER FOR TESLA VEHICLES, WILL TEST THEM IN THE NEAR FUTURE; 20/03/2018 – KENS 5: Bomb found at FedEx near airport linked to Austin explosions; 20/03/2018 – FedEx earnings beat: $3.72 per share, vs expected EPS of $3.11; 12/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – GRIFFITH CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT & CEO & DIRECTOR OF PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION; 08/05/2018 – METLIFE SAYS EXPECTS FEDEX TRANSFER DEAL TO CLOSE ON MAY 10; 24/03/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: FedEx no longer plans to build $259 million distribution center in Greenwood; 20/03/2018 – KCEN News: Bomb found at FedEx near airport possibly linked to Austin explosions; 27/03/2018 – FedEx Expanding E-Commerce Capabilities With Acquisition Of P2P; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX RESPONDS TO INCIDENTS IN TEXAS

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $125,755 activity. Another trade for 711 shares valued at $22,484 was sold by Spurling David A. Hinson Donald sold $103,271 worth of Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) on Wednesday, February 6.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small businesses and general public in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.07 billion. The firm accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 17.45 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, owner-occupied and non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans, one-to-four family residential loans, real estate construction and land development loans, consumer loans, business lines of credit, term equipment financing, and term real estate loans, as well as commercial loans real estate related industries and businesses in agricultural, healthcare, legal, and other professions.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.39, from 1.37 in 2018Q4.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $419,160 activity. Shares for $419,160 were sold by MERINO JOHN L.

Scopus Asset Management Lp decreased Lithia Mtrs Inc (NYSE:LAD) stake by 80,000 shares to 70,000 valued at $6.49 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Honeywell Intl Inc (Call) (NYSE:HON) stake by 49,368 shares and now owns 100,000 shares. Knight Swift Transn Hldgs In was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.

Among 19 analysts covering FedEx (NYSE:FDX), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive. FedEx had 37 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. JP Morgan maintained FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) on Wednesday, June 26 with “Neutral” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, March 18 by Stephens. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by Loop Capital Markets. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Wednesday, March 20. The company was maintained on Monday, March 18 by Raymond James. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) rating on Wednesday, June 12. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $19000 target. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, March 20. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Morgan Stanley.