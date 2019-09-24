Heritage Financial Corporation (HFWA)’s Financial Results Comparing With United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO)

This is a contrast between Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) and United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Regional – Pacific Banks and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Financial Corporation 29 4.35 N/A 1.62 17.58 United Security Bancshares 11 4.25 N/A 0.92 11.68

In table 1 we can see Heritage Financial Corporation and United Security Bancshares’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. United Security Bancshares is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Heritage Financial Corporation. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Heritage Financial Corporation is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Financial Corporation 0.00% 7.2% 1% United Security Bancshares 0.00% 13% 1.5%

Volatility and Risk

Heritage Financial Corporation has a beta of 0.71 and its 29.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. United Security Bancshares’s 60.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.4 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 83% of Heritage Financial Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 25% of United Security Bancshares are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.3% of Heritage Financial Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.6% of United Security Bancshares’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Heritage Financial Corporation -3.65% -4.84% -5.91% -9.4% -18.03% -4.04% United Security Bancshares 0.47% -4.71% 3.08% 3.18% 0.66% 11.9%

For the past year Heritage Financial Corporation had bearish trend while United Security Bancshares had bullish trend.

Summary

Heritage Financial Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors United Security Bancshares.