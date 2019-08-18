Heritage Financial Corporation (HFWA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Northrim BanCorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM)

Both Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) and Northrim BanCorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) compete on a level playing field in the Regional – Pacific Banks industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Financial Corporation 30 4.33 N/A 1.62 17.58 Northrim BanCorp Inc. 36 2.53 N/A 2.83 13.76

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Northrim BanCorp Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Heritage Financial Corporation. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Heritage Financial Corporation has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Northrim BanCorp Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Heritage Financial Corporation and Northrim BanCorp Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Financial Corporation 0.00% 7.2% 1% Northrim BanCorp Inc. 0.00% 9.9% 1.4%

Risk and Volatility

Heritage Financial Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 29.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.71 beta. Competitively, Northrim BanCorp Inc. is 26.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.74 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Heritage Financial Corporation and Northrim BanCorp Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Financial Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Northrim BanCorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Heritage Financial Corporation’s upside potential is 33.43% at a $36 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Heritage Financial Corporation and Northrim BanCorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 83% and 75.6% respectively. 1.3% are Heritage Financial Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Northrim BanCorp Inc. has 1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Heritage Financial Corporation -3.65% -4.84% -5.91% -9.4% -18.03% -4.04% Northrim BanCorp Inc. 5.3% 8.73% 11.34% 17.98% -0.71% 18.56%

For the past year Heritage Financial Corporation has -4.04% weaker performance while Northrim BanCorp Inc. has 18.56% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Northrim BanCorp Inc. beats Heritage Financial Corporation.

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. operates as bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals primarily in Alaska. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits. The company also provides family residential mortgages; commercial loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for working capital and expansion; commercial real estate loans; construction loans for commercial real estate projects, and land development and residential subdivision construction loans; and consumer loans comprising loans for automobiles, recreational vehicles, boats, and other consumer purchases, as well as home equity and commercial credit lines, and factoring services. In addition, it offers other services comprising consumer online banking, mobile app and mobile deposit, mobile Web and text banking, business online banking, online statements, consumer and business debit cards, cash back rewards, personalized checks at account opening, telebanking, automated teller, overdraft protection from a savings account, commercial drive-up banking, automatic transfers and payments, wire transfers, direct payroll deposit, electronic tax payments, automated clearing house origination and receipt, remote deposit capture, merchant, cash management, and courier agency services, as well as insurance brokerage services, annuity products, and long term investment portfolios. As of February 24, 2017, the company operated 14 branches in Anchorage, the Matanuska Valley, Juneau, Fairbanks, Ketchikan, and Sitka, as well as 15 mortgage origination offices. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Anchorage, Alaska.