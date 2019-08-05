Heritage Financial Corporation (HFWA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) and Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) have been rivals in the Regional – Pacific Banks for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Heritage Financial Corporation
|30
|4.36
|N/A
|1.62
|17.58
|Central Valley Community Bancorp
|20
|3.62
|N/A
|1.62
|12.77
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Heritage Financial Corporation and Central Valley Community Bancorp. Central Valley Community Bancorp appears to has than Heritage Financial Corporation. The company that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Heritage Financial Corporation’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Central Valley Community Bancorp.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) and Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Heritage Financial Corporation
|0.00%
|7.2%
|1%
|Central Valley Community Bancorp
|0.00%
|9.8%
|1.4%
Risk & Volatility
Heritage Financial Corporation is 29.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.71. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s 0.32 beta is the reason why it is 68.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Analyst Recommendations
The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Heritage Financial Corporation and Central Valley Community Bancorp.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Heritage Financial Corporation
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
|Central Valley Community Bancorp
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
$36 is Heritage Financial Corporation’s average price target while its potential upside is 32.55%. Meanwhile, Central Valley Community Bancorp’s average price target is $22, while its potential upside is 8.86%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Heritage Financial Corporation is looking more favorable than Central Valley Community Bancorp, analysts opinion.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 83% of Heritage Financial Corporation shares and 48.8% of Central Valley Community Bancorp shares. About 1.3% of Heritage Financial Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Central Valley Community Bancorp has 12.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Heritage Financial Corporation
|-3.65%
|-4.84%
|-5.91%
|-9.4%
|-18.03%
|-4.04%
|Central Valley Community Bancorp
|-2.72%
|-3.27%
|3.6%
|4.7%
|-1.33%
|9.86%
For the past year Heritage Financial Corporation had bearish trend while Central Valley Community Bancorp had bullish trend.
Summary
On 5 of the 9 factors Heritage Financial Corporation beats Central Valley Community Bancorp.
