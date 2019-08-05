Heritage Financial Corporation (HFWA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) and Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) have been rivals in the Regional – Pacific Banks for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Financial Corporation 30 4.36 N/A 1.62 17.58 Central Valley Community Bancorp 20 3.62 N/A 1.62 12.77

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Heritage Financial Corporation and Central Valley Community Bancorp. Central Valley Community Bancorp appears to has than Heritage Financial Corporation. The company that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Heritage Financial Corporation’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) and Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Financial Corporation 0.00% 7.2% 1% Central Valley Community Bancorp 0.00% 9.8% 1.4%

Risk & Volatility

Heritage Financial Corporation is 29.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.71. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s 0.32 beta is the reason why it is 68.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Heritage Financial Corporation and Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Financial Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Central Valley Community Bancorp 0 0 1 3.00

$36 is Heritage Financial Corporation’s average price target while its potential upside is 32.55%. Meanwhile, Central Valley Community Bancorp’s average price target is $22, while its potential upside is 8.86%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Heritage Financial Corporation is looking more favorable than Central Valley Community Bancorp, analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 83% of Heritage Financial Corporation shares and 48.8% of Central Valley Community Bancorp shares. About 1.3% of Heritage Financial Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Central Valley Community Bancorp has 12.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Heritage Financial Corporation -3.65% -4.84% -5.91% -9.4% -18.03% -4.04% Central Valley Community Bancorp -2.72% -3.27% 3.6% 4.7% -1.33% 9.86%

For the past year Heritage Financial Corporation had bearish trend while Central Valley Community Bancorp had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Heritage Financial Corporation beats Central Valley Community Bancorp.