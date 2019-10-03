Heritage Financial Corporation (HFWA) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) and its peers on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Regional – Pacific Banks companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83% of Heritage Financial Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.26% of all Regional – Pacific Banks’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Heritage Financial Corporation has 1.3% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 3.04% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Heritage Financial Corporation and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Financial Corporation 135,741,017.96% 7.20% 1.00% Industry Average 29.58% 11.20% 1.25%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Heritage Financial Corporation and its competitors’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Financial Corporation 36.27M 27 17.58 Industry Average 126.84M 428.81M 14.14

Heritage Financial Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently higher P/E ratio Heritage Financial Corporation is more expensive than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Heritage Financial Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Financial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.38 1.71 2.46

As a group, Regional – Pacific Banks companies have a potential upside of 66.67%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Heritage Financial Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Heritage Financial Corporation -3.65% -4.84% -5.91% -9.4% -18.03% -4.04% Industry Average 2.56% 4.76% 4.27% 4.83% 3.95% 13.71%

For the past year Heritage Financial Corporation had bearish trend while Heritage Financial Corporation’s peers had bullish trend.

Volatility and Risk

Heritage Financial Corporation has a beta of 0.71 and its 29.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Heritage Financial Corporation’s peers are 13.43% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.87 beta.

Dividends

Heritage Financial Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Heritage Financial Corporation’s rivals show that they’re better in 4 of the 5 factors compared to the company itself.