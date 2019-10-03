Heritage Financial Corporation (HFWA) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) and its peers on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Regional – Pacific Banks companies, competing one another.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
83% of Heritage Financial Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.26% of all Regional – Pacific Banks’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Heritage Financial Corporation has 1.3% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 3.04% insiders ownership for its competitors.
Profitability
Table 1 has Heritage Financial Corporation and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Heritage Financial Corporation
|135,741,017.96%
|7.20%
|1.00%
|Industry Average
|29.58%
|11.20%
|1.25%
Earnings & Valuation
In next table we are comparing Heritage Financial Corporation and its competitors’ .
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Heritage Financial Corporation
|36.27M
|27
|17.58
|Industry Average
|126.84M
|428.81M
|14.14
Heritage Financial Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently higher P/E ratio Heritage Financial Corporation is more expensive than its competitors.
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Heritage Financial Corporation and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Heritage Financial Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|0.00
|1.38
|1.71
|2.46
As a group, Regional – Pacific Banks companies have a potential upside of 66.67%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Heritage Financial Corporation and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Heritage Financial Corporation
|-3.65%
|-4.84%
|-5.91%
|-9.4%
|-18.03%
|-4.04%
|Industry Average
|2.56%
|4.76%
|4.27%
|4.83%
|3.95%
|13.71%
For the past year Heritage Financial Corporation had bearish trend while Heritage Financial Corporation’s peers had bullish trend.
Volatility and Risk
Heritage Financial Corporation has a beta of 0.71 and its 29.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Heritage Financial Corporation’s peers are 13.43% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.87 beta.
Dividends
Heritage Financial Corporation does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Heritage Financial Corporation’s rivals show that they’re better in 4 of the 5 factors compared to the company itself.
