Heritage Financial Corporation (HFWA) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) is a company in the Regional – Pacific Banks industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83% of Heritage Financial Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.26% of all Regional – Pacific Banks’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Heritage Financial Corporation has 1.3% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 3.04% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Heritage Financial Corporation and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Financial Corporation 0.00% 7.20% 1.00% Industry Average 29.58% 11.20% 1.25%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Heritage Financial Corporation and its rivals’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Financial Corporation N/A 29 17.58 Industry Average 126.84M 428.81M 14.14

Heritage Financial Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a higher P/E ratio which is presently more expensive in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Heritage Financial Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Financial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.38 1.63 2.51

As a group, Regional – Pacific Banks companies have a potential upside of 66.70%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Heritage Financial Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Heritage Financial Corporation -3.65% -4.84% -5.91% -9.4% -18.03% -4.04% Industry Average 2.56% 4.76% 4.27% 4.83% 3.95% 13.71%

For the past year Heritage Financial Corporation had bearish trend while Heritage Financial Corporation’s competitors had bullish trend.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.71 shows that Heritage Financial Corporation is 29.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Heritage Financial Corporation’s competitors are 13.43% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.87 beta.

Dividends

Heritage Financial Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Heritage Financial Corporation’s peers beat Heritage Financial Corporation on 4 of the 5 factors.