Heritage Financial Corporation (HFWA) and American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) and American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Regional – Pacific Banks industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Financial Corporation 31 4.78 N/A 1.63 18.57 American River Bankshares 13 3.22 N/A 0.80 16.27

In table 1 we can see Heritage Financial Corporation and American River Bankshares’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. American River Bankshares has lower revenue and earnings than Heritage Financial Corporation. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Heritage Financial Corporation has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than American River Bankshares, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Financial Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% American River Bankshares 0.00% 4.7% 0.5%

Risk and Volatility

Heritage Financial Corporation has a 0.68 beta, while its volatility is 32.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, American River Bankshares has beta of 0.2 which is 80.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Heritage Financial Corporation and American River Bankshares’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Financial Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 American River Bankshares 0 0 0 0.00

Heritage Financial Corporation has an average target price of $36, and a 24.96% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Heritage Financial Corporation and American River Bankshares are owned by institutional investors at 83% and 52.9% respectively. About 0.7% of Heritage Financial Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 10.1% of American River Bankshares’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Heritage Financial Corporation -1.47% -2.39% -5.66% -10.04% -4.47% 1.58% American River Bankshares 1.33% 1.56% -6.36% -15.42% -17.2% -6.81%

For the past year Heritage Financial Corporation had bullish trend while American River Bankshares had bearish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Heritage Financial Corporation beats American River Bankshares.