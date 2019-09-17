Heritage Financial Corp. (HFWA) Stake Has Boosted by Martin & Company Inc; Jericho Capital Asset Management LP Has Cut Zendesk (ZEN) Position by $29.93 Million; Market Value Declined

Martin & Company Inc increased its stake in Heritage Financial Corp. (HFWA) by 32.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin & Company Inc bought 20,564 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 84,575 shares of the banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.50 million, up from 64,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin & Company Inc who had been investing in Heritage Financial Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $27.68. About 12,621 shares traded. Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) has declined 18.03% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HFWA News: 09/05/2018 – Eagle Asset Buys New 1.4% Position in Heritage Financial; 08/03/2018 Heritage Financial Corporation To Acquire Premier Commercial Bancorp

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 29.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp sold 336,251 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The hedge fund held 797,045 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $70.96M, down from 1.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $76.3. About 458,901 shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk Sees 2Q Rev $136M-$138M; 26/04/2018 – TokBox Extends Video Chat, Embeds Capabilities with Zendesk Integration; 19/04/2018 – DJ Zendesk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZEN); 03/04/2018 – Qordoba Announces Multilingual Text Intelligence Integration For Zendesk Guide; 10/05/2018 – Zendesk to Hold Annual Analyst & Investor Day on May 17, 2018; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK INC – GRANTED INITIAL PURCHASERS OF NOTES A 13-DAY OPTION TO PURCHASE UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $75 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk Surpasses $500M Annual Revenue Run Rate; Continues Enterprise Expansion With New AI-Powered Enterprise Self-Service; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK 1Q REV. $129.8M, EST. $126.5M; 10/04/2018 – Smyte Abuse Management Platform Successfully Reduces 80% of Spammers on Zendesk

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 7 investors sold HFWA shares while 45 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 29.92 million shares or 0.95% more from 29.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invesco owns 1.06M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ameritas Prtn reported 3,121 shares. Parkside Bank & Trust, Missouri-based fund reported 15 shares. Comerica Commercial Bank has invested 0.03% in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). Citigroup accumulated 22,247 shares or 0% of the stock. Basswood Cap Management Ltd Com invested in 230,738 shares. Moreover, Cardinal Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Ct has 0.6% invested in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) for 626,034 shares. Forest Hill Cap Ltd Liability Co reported 261,130 shares or 2.7% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Lp accumulated 1.74 million shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 16,119 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Tru Advisors LP has 26,757 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Eaton Vance reported 39,282 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 38,000 are held by Employees Retirement Of Texas. Price T Rowe Assocs Md reported 3.54 million shares. Mengis Cap Mngmt Inc has 10,485 shares.

Martin & Company Inc, which manages about $1.98B and $334.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr (XLI) by 5,037 shares to 106,113 shares, valued at $8.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr (XLY) by 8,496 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 106,025 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr (XLK).

Analysts await Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.28 earnings per share, down 27.27% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.22 per share. After $-0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Zendesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.65% EPS growth.