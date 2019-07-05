Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc (HCCI)’s Financial Results Comparing With LiqTech International Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT)

Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) and LiqTech International Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) compete with each other in the Pollution & Treatment Controls sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc 26 1.44 N/A 0.53 52.78 LiqTech International Inc. 8 11.84 N/A -0.27 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc and LiqTech International Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc and LiqTech International Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc 0.00% 5% 3.4% LiqTech International Inc. 0.00% -44.3% -29.8%

Volatility and Risk

Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc’s 1.46 beta indicates that its volatility is 46.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. In other hand, LiqTech International Inc. has beta of 1.42 which is 42.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc’s Current Ratio is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. On the competitive side is, LiqTech International Inc. which has a 2.5 Current Ratio and a 1.5 Quick Ratio. LiqTech International Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc and LiqTech International Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc 0 0 1 3.00 LiqTech International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc’s consensus target price is $27, while its potential upside is 2.54%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 63.3% of Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc shares and 25.5% of LiqTech International Inc. shares. Insiders held 8.6% of Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of LiqTech International Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc 3.12% 2.51% 8.82% 15.43% 40.91% 20.64% LiqTech International Inc. 16.35% 19.4% 16.79% 55.99% 375.87% 66.24%

For the past year Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc’s stock price has smaller growth than LiqTech International Inc.

Summary

Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc beats on 6 of the 9 factors LiqTech International Inc.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc., through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the manufacturing and vehicle maintenance sectors in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business. The Environmental Services segment offers parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck, antifreeze recycling, and field services. This segment also provides oily water disposal and treatment, oil filter recycling, on-site cleaning, and waste management services, as well as sells solvents, machines, absorbents, and accessories. The Oil Business segment collects used oil and sells recycled fuel oil, as well as engages in the re-refining of used oil into lubricant base oil and other products. This segment also collects and disposes waste water; and removes and disposes used oil filters. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated through 83 branches serving approximately 107,000 customer locations. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Elgin, Illinois.

LiqTech International, Inc., a clean technology company, provides technologies for gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water. It also offers diesel particulate filters for exhaust emission control solutions to the verified retrofit and the original equipment manufacturer market; and kiln furniture for the refractory industry to support ceramics that create additional space to maximize the number of items for each firing. LiqTech International, Inc. sells its products primarily to industrial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company was formerly known as Blue Moose Media, Inc. and changed its name to LiqTech International, Inc. in October 2011. LiqTech International, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.