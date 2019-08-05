Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc (HCCI)’s Financial Results Comparing With BioHiTech Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG)

Both Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) and BioHiTech Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG) compete on a level playing field in the Pollution & Treatment Controls industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc 26 1.45 N/A 0.57 49.12 BioHiTech Global Inc. 2 8.42 N/A -0.70 0.00

Table 1 highlights Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc and BioHiTech Global Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc and BioHiTech Global Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc 0.00% 5.3% 3.5% BioHiTech Global Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc’s volatility measures that it’s 40.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.4 beta. BioHiTech Global Inc. has a 2.34 beta and it is 134.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc is 1.5 while its Current Ratio is 1.8. Meanwhile, BioHiTech Global Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.6 while its Quick Ratio is 0.5. Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than BioHiTech Global Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc and BioHiTech Global Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc 0 0 1 3.00 BioHiTech Global Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$27 is Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc’s average price target while its potential upside is 0.82%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc and BioHiTech Global Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 66.1% and 2.5%. Insiders held 8.5% of Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc shares. Comparatively, BioHiTech Global Inc. has 49.66% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc -1.61% 6.78% -2.43% 9.66% 19.62% 21.9% BioHiTech Global Inc. -2.95% 25.68% -5.74% -11.54% -35.21% 41.98%

For the past year Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc’s stock price has smaller growth than BioHiTech Global Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc beats BioHiTech Global Inc.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc., through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the manufacturing and vehicle maintenance sectors in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business. The Environmental Services segment offers parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck, antifreeze recycling, and field services. This segment also provides oily water disposal and treatment, oil filter recycling, on-site cleaning, and waste management services, as well as sells solvents, machines, absorbents, and accessories. The Oil Business segment collects used oil and sells recycled fuel oil, as well as engages in the re-refining of used oil into lubricant base oil and other products. This segment also collects and disposes waste water; and removes and disposes used oil filters. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated through 83 branches serving approximately 107,000 customer locations. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Elgin, Illinois.

BioHiTech Global, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides technological, biological, and mechanical engineering solutions for the control, reduction, and/or reuse of organic waste in the United States and internationally. The company offers Eco-Safe Digester, a data-driven, network-based mechanical/biological technology, which transforms food waste into nutrient-neutral water that could be disposed of through conventional sanitary sewer systems. Its Eco-Safe Digester digests approximately 3,500 pounds of food waste every day, including vegetables, fruits, meat, fish, poultry, grains, coffee grinds, egg shells, and dairy products. The company also provides BioHiTech Cloud, a cloud-based dashboard and mobile application that gives real-time visibility to the status of the device itself and provides insight to the efficiencies of the operations of food preparation and consumption of the user. Its principal customers include producers of food waste. The company serves healthcare, grocery, prison, retail food services, education, and full service hospitality industries. BioHiTech Global, Inc. is headquartered in Chestnut Ridge, New York.