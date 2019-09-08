Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc (HCCI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES)

This is a contrast between Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) and Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Pollution & Treatment Controls and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc 26 1.29 N/A 0.57 49.12 Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. 12 4.67 N/A 2.15 5.93

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc and Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc 0.00% 5.3% 3.5% Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. 0.00% 50.4% 32.3%

Volatility and Risk

Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc’s current beta is 1.4 and it happens to be 40.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. is 13.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.13 beta.

Liquidity

Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc’s Current Ratio is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. On the competitive side is, Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. which has a 1.4 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc and Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc 0 0 1 3.00 Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc’s upside potential is 11.02% at a $27 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 66.1% of Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc shares are owned by institutional investors while 75.1% of Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 8.5% of Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. has 2.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc -1.61% 6.78% -2.43% 9.66% 19.62% 21.9% Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. -2% 0.24% 15% 10.89% 12.95% 20.66%

For the past year Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc has stronger performance than Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc.

Summary

Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc beats Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc., through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the manufacturing and vehicle maintenance sectors in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business. The Environmental Services segment offers parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck, antifreeze recycling, and field services. This segment also provides oily water disposal and treatment, oil filter recycling, on-site cleaning, and waste management services, as well as sells solvents, machines, absorbents, and accessories. The Oil Business segment collects used oil and sells recycled fuel oil, as well as engages in the re-refining of used oil into lubricant base oil and other products. This segment also collects and disposes waste water; and removes and disposes used oil filters. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated through 83 branches serving approximately 107,000 customer locations. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Elgin, Illinois.