Heritage Crystal Clean (HCCI) Shareholder Cannell Capital Cut Holding; Bollard Group Maintains Holding in Chevron (CVX)

Cannell Capital Llc decreased its stake in Heritage Crystal Clean Inc (HCCI) by 62.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Capital Llc sold 305,247 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.43% . The hedge fund held 186,960 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.13M, down from 492,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Capital Llc who had been investing in Heritage Crystal Clean Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $643.26 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $27.75. About 28,477 shares traded. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) has risen 19.62% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.62% the S&P500. Some Historical HCCI News: 21/04/2018 DJ Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCCI); 09/05/2018 – Heritage-Crystal Short-Interest Ratio Rises 15% to 8 Days; 30/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Aldeyra Therapeutics, Freightcar America, Bank of Hawaii, Heritage-Crystal Clean, Amedi; 02/05/2018 – Heritage-Crystal Clean 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 02/05/2018 – Heritage-Crystal Clean 1Q Rev $83.1M; 26/04/2018 – Heritage-Crystal Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Bollard Group Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 5.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bollard Group Llc bought 3,787 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The hedge fund held 72,896 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.98 million, up from 69,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bollard Group Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $120.73. About 8.55M shares traded or 42.42% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – APPROVED MERGER INVOLVING CHINA’S LARGEST PETROLEUM REFINERY OWNER, HONG KONG BASED SINOPEC CORP AND CHEVRON SOUTH AFRICA; 17/04/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS TWO EMPLOYEES ARRESTED IN VENEZUELA ON MONDAY; 05/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 23/04/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron Workers Could Face Treason Charge in Venezuela; 20/04/2018 – INDONESIA’S PERTAMINA HAS SIGNED AGREEMENTS TO TAKE OVER 8 EXPIRING OIL BLOCKS PREVIOUSLY HELD BY CHEVRON AND INPEX, AMONG OTHERS -ENERGY MINISTRY; 29/03/2018 – Shell: Secured One Exploration Block on Its Own and Three in Joint Bids With Chevron Brazil, Petrobras, and Petrogal Brasil; 16/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP REPORTS A 6.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN CALIFORNIA RESOURCES CORP CRC.N AS OF APRIL 9 – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – INTERNATIONAL DOWNSTREAM OPERATIONS EARNED $286 MILLION IN FIRST QUARTER 2018, COMPARED WITH $457 MILLION A YEAR EARLIER; 05/03/2018 Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/05/2018 06:59 AM; 15/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron Richmond Refiery – 04/15/2018 12:38 AM

Analysts await Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 22.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.27 per share. HCCI’s profit will be $7.65M for 21.02 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.71% negative EPS growth.

Cannell Capital Llc, which manages about $347.86M and $411.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cardlytics Inc by 119,957 shares to 626,975 shares, valued at $10.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Limelight Networks Inc (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 2.30 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.80M shares, and has risen its stake in Exterran Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 9 investors sold HCCI shares while 25 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 14.44 million shares or 2.31% more from 14.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 177,937 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas holds 1,244 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 81,294 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0% or 16,590 shares. Blair William & Communication Il has invested 0% in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI). Td Asset Mngmt Inc reported 31,727 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag has 49,728 shares. Dorsey Wright & Assocs reported 308 shares. Moreover, Price T Rowe Assocs Md has 0.01% invested in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI). Jpmorgan Chase And Co owns 3,614 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) for 25,678 shares. Zacks holds 0.02% or 30,901 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI). Los Angeles Cap Management & Equity Rech holds 0% or 17,092 shares. State Street reported 263,467 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers And Merchants Invests holds 87,448 shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. Essex Serv invested in 0.99% or 26,720 shares. Tcw Grp Inc holds 1.51% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 1.28M shares. Zevin Asset Management Lc has 3,145 shares. Nexus Investment reported 0.19% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Banque Pictet And Cie Sa holds 0.32% or 135,221 shares. Welch And Forbes Lc holds 0.99% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 319,349 shares. Capital Guardian Trust reported 350,114 shares stake. River Road Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 260,251 shares or 0.72% of the stock. The Ohio-based Sequoia Financial Advsr Ltd Com has invested 0.15% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt Lp has 0.21% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Hamel accumulated 3.32% or 60,117 shares. Cap Global Invsts holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 10.55M shares. Washington Trust holds 0.85% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 129,477 shares. Bank Of America De owns 25.21M shares.

