Heritage-Crystal Clean, (HCCI) EPS Estimated At $0.32; 1 Bullish Analysts Covering Delek US Holdings, Inc. (DK)

Among 4 analysts covering Delek US Hldgs (NYSE:DK), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Delek US Hldgs has $45 highest and $37 lowest target. $41’s average target is 10.75% above currents $37.02 stock price. Delek US Hldgs had 9 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) earned “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, June 25. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by Raymond James. On Tuesday, September 10 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral”. As per Tuesday, April 16, the company rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, June 25 by Morgan Stanley. See Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) latest ratings:

10/09/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: $42.0000 New Target: $38.0000 Maintain

22/08/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

25/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold New Target: $44 Maintain

25/06/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Sell New Target: $37 Downgrade

25/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Goldman Sachs 37.0000

29/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

23/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

16/04/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $44 New Target: $42 Downgrade

10/04/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Strong Buy New Rating: Strong Buy Old Target: $46 New Target: $45 Maintain

Analysts expect Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) to report $0.32 EPS on October, 16.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 18.52% from last quarter’s $0.27 EPS. HCCI’s profit would be $7.42M giving it 20.36 P/E if the $0.32 EPS is correct. After having $0.35 EPS previously, Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc’s analysts see -8.57% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.40% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $26.06. About 56,499 shares traded or 13.18% up from the average. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) has risen 19.62% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.62% the S&P500. Some Historical HCCI News: 02/05/2018 – Heritage-Crystal Clean 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 02/05/2018 – Heritage-Crystal Clean 1Q Rev $83.1M; 30/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Aldeyra Therapeutics, Freightcar America, Bank of Hawaii, Heritage-Crystal Clean, Amedi; 21/04/2018 DJ Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCCI); 26/04/2018 – Heritage-Crystal Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Heritage-Crystal Short-Interest Ratio Rises 15% to 8 Days

The stock increased 0.63% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $37.02. About 1.24M shares traded. Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) has declined 18.33% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.33% the S&P500. Some Historical DK News: 19/03/2018 – World Energy Announces Purchase of Southern California assets from Delek; 08/05/2018 – DELEK US HOLDINGS COMPLETES 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 15/03/2018 – FTC: 20180845: Andeavor; Delek US Holdings, Inc; 14/03/2018 – Delek Logistics Partners, LP 2017 K-1 Tax Packages Available on Website; 04/04/2018 – DNO ASA DNO.OL – DNO ASA, NORWEGIAN OIL AND GAS OPERATOR, TODAY ANNOUNCED THAT IT HAS AGREED TO ACQUIRE 15.37 PERCENT OF SHARE CAPITAL OF FAROE PETROLEUM PLC FROM DELEK GROUP LTD; 21/03/2018 – Aphrodite Partners in Talks to Sell 6 Bcm/Yr to Shell: Delek; 07/05/2018 – Delek US 1Q Loss/Shr 43c; 07/03/2018 – Noble, Delek seek rights to EMG pipeline for Egypt natgas supply; 02/04/2018 – DELEK US HOLDINGS SIMPLIFIES DEBT STRUCTURE WITH NEW $1.0B REVO; 08/05/2018 – DELEK CEO EZRA UZI YEMIN SPEAKS IN 1Q CONFERENCE CALL

Delek US Holdings, Inc. operates as an integrated energy firm that provides petroleum refining and transportation services. The company has market cap of $2.79 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Refining and Logistics. It has a 5.78 P/E ratio. The Refining segment owns and operates two refineries in Tyler, Texas, and El Dorado, Arkansas; and produces various petroleum products used in transportation and industrial markets.

More notable recent Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “We Think Delek US Holdings (NYSE:DK) Is Taking Some Risk With Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Should Investors Feel About Delek US Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:DK) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “5 More Reasons This 6.5%-Yielding Dividend Stock Is a Great Long-Term Buy – The Motley Fool” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Delek US Holdings Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc., through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous waste services to small and mid-sized clients in the manufacturing and vehicle maintenance sectors in North America. The company has market cap of $604.08 million. It operates in two divisions, Environmental Services and Oil Business. It has a 45.72 P/E ratio. The Environmental Services segment offers parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck, antifreeze recycling, and field services.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 12 investors sold Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc shares while 27 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 14.42 million shares or 0.12% less from 14.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp holds 0.01% or 1.00M shares in its portfolio. Citigroup Incorporated stated it has 4,085 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Monarch Ptnrs Asset Management Ltd invested in 0.1% or 26,716 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada has 49,990 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Lc, a Washington-based fund reported 98,455 shares. Swiss Retail Bank holds 0% or 29,100 shares. 776,224 were accumulated by Vanguard Group. Punch And Assoc Inv Mngmt Inc has 0.35% invested in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) for 161,700 shares. Paloma Prns Management has invested 0% in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI). Charles Schwab Mngmt reported 0% stake. Bancshares Of Montreal Can accumulated 1,245 shares. 9,686 were reported by Barclays Pcl. California-based Dorsey Wright And Assoc has invested 0% in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI). Aqr Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 60,345 shares. State Street Corp reported 0% in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI).