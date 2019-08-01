Heritage Commerce (HTBK) to pay $0.12 on Aug 22, 2019; Moneta Group Investment Advisors Has Increased By $449,388 Its Ameren (AEE) Position

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc increased Ameren Corp (AEE) stake by 145.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc acquired 6,156 shares as Ameren Corp (AEE)’s stock rose 4.78%. The Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc holds 10,387 shares with $764,000 value, up from 4,231 last quarter. Ameren Corp now has $18.59B valuation. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $75.69. About 982,766 shares traded. Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) has risen 23.23% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical AEE News: 28/03/2018 – Missouri PSC: PSC Sets Intervention Deadline in Ameren Missouri Electric FAC Charge Cases; 21/05/2018 – AMEREN MISSOURI PLANNING LARGEST WIND FARM IN STATE; 03/04/2018 – AMEREN CORP -PRICES PUBLIC OFFERING OF $425 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4% FIRST MORTGAGE BONDS DUE 2048 AT 99.567% OF THEIR PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM BOOSTED BSX, EBAY, PXD, AEE, KSS IN 1Q: 13F; 04/05/2018 – Ameren Corporation Directors Declare Quarterly Dividend; 16/04/2018 – Missouri PSC: Ameren Missouri Files 2017 Renewable Energy Standard Compliance Report and 2018-2020 Renewable Energy Standard; 14/05/2018 – AMEREN ILLINOIS CO- PRICED OFFERING OF $430 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 3.80% FIRST MORTGAGE BONDS DUE 2028 AT 99.910% OF THEIR PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 28/03/2018 – Missouri PSC: PSC Sets Intervention Deadline in Ameren Missouri Electric Fuel and Purchased Power Adjustment Charge Cases; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN 1Q EPS 62C, EST. 58C; 02/05/2018 – Ameren receives top diversity ranking from DiversityInc for fourth consecutive year

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) is expected to pay $0.12 on Aug 22, 2019. (NASDAQ:HTBK) shareholders before Aug 7, 2019 will receive the $0.12 dividend. Heritage Commerce Corp’s current price of $12.37 translates into 0.97% yield. Heritage Commerce Corp’s dividend has Aug 8, 2019 as record date. Jul 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $12.37. About 215,441 shares traded or 6.66% up from the average. Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) has declined 19.44% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.44% the S&P500. Some Historical HTBK News: 25/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Applied Industrial Technologies, Heritage Commerce, KLX, Ly; 03/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Heritage Commerce, Park National, One Liberty Properties, American National Insurance,; 08/05/2018 – Heritage Commerce Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – News On United American Bank (UABK) Now Under HTBK; 09/04/2018 – Heritage Commerce Corp Announces The Completion Of Its Merger With Tri-Valley Bank; 26/04/2018 – Heritage Commerce Corp Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.11 Per Share; 23/03/2018 – Heritage Commerce Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 14/03/2018 HERITAGE COMMERCE CORP HTBK.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 19/04/2018 – DJ Heritage Commerce Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HTBK); 09/05/2018 – Heritage Commerce Corp to Participate in the D.A. Davidson 20th Annual Financial Institutions Conference in Denver

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold AEE shares while 151 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 173.25 million shares or 1.62% less from 176.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Limited Liability Co holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) for 3,961 shares. Mirae Asset Global stated it has 0.02% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Lord Abbett And Co Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). 73,227 are held by Victory Mngmt. Alpha Windward Ltd Llc accumulated 0.01% or 229 shares. Oakbrook Ltd Liability Company holds 11,103 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. M&T National Bank invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Brown Advisory Inc has 0% invested in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Citigroup Incorporated reported 210,346 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Toronto Dominion Bank reported 0.02% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP has invested 0.02% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.06% stake. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Mngmt accumulated 14,275 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System invested in 0.05% or 12,900 shares. Bokf Na holds 5,257 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Among 2 analysts covering Ameren (NYSE:AEE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Ameren had 10 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) rating on Tuesday, February 12. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $69 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold” on Friday, February 22. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Monday, February 11 with “Outperform”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 13 by Morgan Stanley.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc decreased Ishares Russell 2000 Value (IWN) stake by 17,687 shares to 351,143 valued at $42.10 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 4,103 shares and now owns 25,122 shares. Mcdonalds Corp Com (NYSE:MCD) was reduced too.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $756,320 activity. DiNapoli Jason Philip had bought 5,000 shares worth $60,039 on Friday, June 7. Conner Jack W bought $45,466 worth of stock. Kaczmarek Walter Theodore also sold $546,705 worth of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) shares. Hallgrimson Steven L. also bought $12,164 worth of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) on Friday, May 24.