Heritage Commerce (HTBK) to pay $0.12 on Aug 22, 2019; Landec (LNDC)’s Sentiment Is 1.35

Landec Corp (LNDC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.28, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 42 active investment managers started new or increased holdings, while 31 cut down and sold stock positions in Landec Corp. The active investment managers in our database now own: 25.43 million shares, down from 25.50 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Landec Corp in top ten holdings increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 7 Reduced: 24 Increased: 27 New Position: 15.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding firm for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. The company has market cap of $539.38 million. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including checking accounts, savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits. It has a 11 P/E ratio. The firm also provides various loan products comprising commercial loans, such as operating secured and unsecured loans advanced for working capital, equipment purchases, and other business purposes; commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans for rental properties, commercial buildings, and homes; home equity lines of credit; consumer loans consisting of loans for financing automobiles, various consumer goods, and other personal purposes; and small business administration loans.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $710,854 activity. DiNapoli Jason Philip had bought 5,000 shares worth $60,482. $45,466 worth of stock was bought by Conner Jack W on Thursday, January 31. The insider Hallgrimson Steven L. bought 1,000 shares worth $12,164. Kaczmarek Walter Theodore had sold 40,500 shares worth $546,705 on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.54 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 9 investors sold Heritage Commerce Corp shares while 39 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 31.05 million shares or 1.90% more from 30.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can accumulated 0% or 13,042 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK). Northern Trust, a Illinois-based fund reported 483,729 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK). Victory Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) for 112,536 shares. Teton reported 33,900 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley owns 50,841 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md has 0.01% invested in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 247,511 shares. California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK). Parametric Assoc Ltd Liability invested in 26,336 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Limited Com stated it has 18,696 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) for 5,108 shares. Metropolitan Life reported 0.02% in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK). 48 were accumulated by Captrust Financial Advisors.

Analysts await Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) to report earnings on July, 30 after the close. They expect $0.12 EPS, down 50.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.24 per share. LNDC’s profit will be $3.50 million for 22.21 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual EPS reported by Landec Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 200.00% EPS growth.

Wynnefield Capital Inc holds 15.95% of its portfolio in Landec Corporation for 2.74 million shares. Signia Capital Management Llc owns 266,033 shares or 3.96% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Walthausen & Co. Llc has 1.72% invested in the company for 1.08 million shares. The Connecticut-based Thb Asset Management has invested 1.03% in the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc, a Oregon-based fund reported 307,931 shares.

