Heritage Commerce (HTBK) Analysts See $0.27 EPS; Omni Partners Llp Increased Magellan Health (MGLN) Position

Analysts expect Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) to report $0.27 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 3.57% from last quarter’s $0.28 EPS. HTBK’s profit would be $11.74 million giving it 11.43 P/E if the $0.27 EPS is correct. After having $0.27 EPS previously, Heritage Commerce Corp’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. It closed at $12.34 lastly. It is down 19.44% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.44% the S&P500. Some Historical HTBK News: 07/05/2018 – Heritage Commerce Presenting at Conference May 9; 11/05/2018 – Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Exits Heritage Commerce; 26/04/2018 – Heritage Commerce 1Q EPS 23c; 25/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Applied Industrial Technologies, Heritage Commerce, KLX, Ly; 19/04/2018 – DJ Heritage Commerce Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HTBK); 27/04/2018 – HERITAGE COMMERCE CORP HTBK.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 23/03/2018 – Heritage Commerce Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 08/05/2018 – Heritage Commerce Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – News On United American Bank (UABK) Now Under HTBK; 26/04/2018 – Heritage Commerce Corp Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.11 Per Share

Omni Partners Llp increased Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) stake by 119.29% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Omni Partners Llp acquired 241,671 shares as Magellan Health Inc (MGLN)’s stock rose 1.68%. The Omni Partners Llp holds 444,262 shares with $32.98M value, up from 202,591 last quarter. Magellan Health Inc now has $1.50B valuation. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $61.3. About 292,098 shares traded or 8.58% up from the average. Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) has declined 2.31% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MGLN News: 21/05/2018 – Magellan Health Named to the Fortune 500 List of America’s Largest Companies; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 6.1% Position in Magellan Health; 24/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH – MAGELLAN COMPLETE CARE OF FLORIDA HAS NOT BEEN SELECTED TO NEGOTIATE CONTRACT TO SERVE AS VENDOR FOR MEDICAID MANAGED CARE PROGRAM; 12/04/2018 – DNB Adds Magellan Health, Exits Veon, Cuts IBM: 13F; 20/04/2018 – Magellan Health Provides Free Counseling Services and Referrals to Local Community Resources to Individuals after Flooding in; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health 1Q Adj EPS 81c; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health 1Q Rev $1.81B; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health Sees FY Adj EPS $5.90-Adj EPS $6.68; 01/05/2018 – Magellan Health Presenting at Conference May 7; 25/05/2018 – Magellan Health Boosts Repurchase Authorization to $400M, With $245.9M Remaining as of Thursday

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding firm for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. The company has market cap of $536.77 million. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including checking accounts, savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits. It has a 10.95 P/E ratio. The firm also provides various loan products comprising commercial loans, such as operating secured and unsecured loans advanced for working capital, equipment purchases, and other business purposes; commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans for rental properties, commercial buildings, and homes; home equity lines of credit; consumer loans consisting of loans for financing automobiles, various consumer goods, and other personal purposes; and small business administration loans.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $337,090 activity. DiNapoli Jason Philip bought $60,039 worth of stock or 5,000 shares. The insider Hallgrimson Steven L. bought $12,164. Conner Jack W also bought $96,454 worth of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) on Wednesday, May 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 10 investors sold Heritage Commerce Corp shares while 32 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 32.60 million shares or 5.01% more from 31.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 150,911 are held by Jpmorgan Chase And Company. Glenmede Tru Co Na reported 373 shares. Invesco Limited holds 41,360 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Swiss State Bank owns 76,500 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK). Voya Investment Ltd Llc owns 18,696 shares. Tower Research Cap Lc (Trc) invested in 0% or 1,863 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt & Equity reported 0% stake. Caprock Incorporated invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK). Marshall Wace Llp invested in 0.03% or 308,456 shares. Victory Capital Inc reported 140,050 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.01% in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK). Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 5,308 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl Inc holds 0% or 787,663 shares. Menta Capital Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.13% in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 22 investors sold MGLN shares while 57 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 23.27 million shares or 0.30% more from 23.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). 110,800 are held by Bridgeway Capital Mngmt. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 0% invested in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) for 49,340 shares. Putnam Invests Lc accumulated 0.01% or 47,800 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) for 500,110 shares. Citadel Advsrs Lc reported 4,143 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Com holds 4,228 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 11,642 were reported by Price T Rowe Inc Md. Cullen Management Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Kennedy Capital Mngmt holds 47,869 shares. 1,100 are held by Amundi Pioneer Asset. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reported 2.02M shares. Susquehanna Group Llp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) for 11,468 shares. The Brazil-based Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda has invested 0.25% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN).

