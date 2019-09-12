Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) and Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) have been rivals in the Regional – Pacific Banks for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Commerce Corp 12 3.85 N/A 0.89 13.96 Umpqua Holdings Corporation 17 3.11 N/A 1.43 12.18

Table 1 highlights Heritage Commerce Corp and Umpqua Holdings Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Umpqua Holdings Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Heritage Commerce Corp. The company with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Heritage Commerce Corp is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Umpqua Holdings Corporation, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Heritage Commerce Corp and Umpqua Holdings Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Commerce Corp 0.00% 10.7% 1.2% Umpqua Holdings Corporation 0.00% 7.8% 1.2%

Volatility & Risk

Heritage Commerce Corp’s 0.82 beta indicates that its volatility is 18.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Umpqua Holdings Corporation has beta of 1.07 which is 7.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 75% of Heritage Commerce Corp shares and 90.9% of Umpqua Holdings Corporation shares. Heritage Commerce Corp’s share owned by insiders are 3%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.7% of Umpqua Holdings Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Heritage Commerce Corp 0.41% 0.65% -0.08% -6.07% -19.44% 9.08% Umpqua Holdings Corporation -0.34% 3.74% 0.17% -1.63% -18.79% 9.81%

For the past year Heritage Commerce Corp was less bullish than Umpqua Holdings Corporation.

Summary

Umpqua Holdings Corporation beats Heritage Commerce Corp on 5 of the 8 factors.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage businesses. It operates through Community Banking and Home Lending segments. The Community Banking segment provides loan and deposit products to business and retail customers. The Home Lending segment originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans. It also offers various deposit products, such as non-interest bearing checking accounts, interest bearing checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; financial planning, trust, and investments services to high net worth individuals; and retail brokerage and investment advisory services. The companyÂ’s loan products include loans for business and commercial customers, including accounts receivable and inventory financing, multi-family loans, equipment loans, commercial equipment leases, international trade, real estate construction loans, permanent financing, small business administration program financing, and capital markets and treasury management services; loan products for small businesses; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans for the construction, purchase, and refinancing of residential owner-occupied and rental properties; and consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured personal loans, home equity and personal lines of credit, and motor vehicle loans. In addition, it provides technology-based services, including remote deposit capture, online banking, bill pay and treasury, mobile banking, voice response banking, automatic payroll deposit programs, ATMs, product kiosks, and Website. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated commercial banking centers in 346 locations. Umpqua Holdings Corporation was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.