Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI)

Since Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) and Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) are part of the Regional – Pacific Banks industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Commerce Corp 12 3.62 N/A 0.89 13.96 Summit State Bank 12 3.09 N/A 0.86 14.24

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Heritage Commerce Corp and Summit State Bank. Summit State Bank is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Heritage Commerce Corp. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Heritage Commerce Corp’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Summit State Bank, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Heritage Commerce Corp and Summit State Bank’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Commerce Corp 0.00% 10.7% 1.2% Summit State Bank 0.00% 9.5% 1%

Volatility & Risk

Heritage Commerce Corp’s volatility measures that it’s 18.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.82 beta. Competitively, Summit State Bank’s 73.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.27 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Heritage Commerce Corp and Summit State Bank has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 75% and 14.8%. About 3% of Heritage Commerce Corp’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Summit State Bank has 2.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Heritage Commerce Corp 0.41% 0.65% -0.08% -6.07% -19.44% 9.08% Summit State Bank 4.26% 5.51% 6.8% 6.06% -21.73% 4.08%

For the past year Heritage Commerce Corp’s stock price has bigger growth than Summit State Bank.

Summary

Heritage Commerce Corp beats on 8 of the 9 factors Summit State Bank.