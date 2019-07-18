Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK) and Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Comparing side by side

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) and Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) compete with each other in the Regional – Pacific Banks sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Commerce Corp 13 3.97 N/A 0.89 13.60 Sierra Bancorp 26 3.52 N/A 2.06 12.85

Table 1 demonstrates Heritage Commerce Corp and Sierra Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Sierra Bancorp is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Heritage Commerce Corp. Business that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Heritage Commerce Corp’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Sierra Bancorp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Commerce Corp 0.00% 7% 0.8% Sierra Bancorp 0.00% 11.8% 1.3%

Volatility and Risk

Heritage Commerce Corp has a 0.86 beta, while its volatility is 14.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Sierra Bancorp’s beta is 0.84 which is 16.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Heritage Commerce Corp and Sierra Bancorp are owned by institutional investors at 73.7% and 53% respectively. Heritage Commerce Corp’s share owned by insiders are 2.5%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 6.7% of Sierra Bancorp shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Heritage Commerce Corp -1.47% -3.6% -12.11% -16.44% -27.97% 6.26% Sierra Bancorp -1.85% 7.94% -2.75% -5.89% -4.71% 10.28%

For the past year Heritage Commerce Corp was less bullish than Sierra Bancorp.

Summary

Sierra Bancorp beats Heritage Commerce Corp on 7 of the 9 factors.