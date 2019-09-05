Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK) and Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) Comparing side by side

As Regional – Pacific Banks companies, Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) and Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Commerce Corp 12 3.59 N/A 0.89 13.96 Pacific Mercantile Bancorp 8 3.39 N/A 1.13 6.81

In table 1 we can see Heritage Commerce Corp and Pacific Mercantile Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Heritage Commerce Corp. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Heritage Commerce Corp’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Heritage Commerce Corp and Pacific Mercantile Bancorp’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Commerce Corp 0.00% 10.7% 1.2% Pacific Mercantile Bancorp 0.00% 20.3% 2%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.82 shows that Heritage Commerce Corp is 18.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a 0.57 beta which is 43.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 75% of Heritage Commerce Corp shares and 68.1% of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp shares. 3% are Heritage Commerce Corp’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.5% of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Heritage Commerce Corp 0.41% 0.65% -0.08% -6.07% -19.44% 9.08% Pacific Mercantile Bancorp -5.62% -7.1% -1.03% -3.86% -20.82% 7.97%

For the past year Heritage Commerce Corp has stronger performance than Pacific Mercantile Bancorp

Summary

Heritage Commerce Corp beats on 6 of the 9 factors Pacific Mercantile Bancorp.