Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) is a company in the Regional – Pacific Banks industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75% of Heritage Commerce Corp’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.26% of all Regional – Pacific Banks’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Heritage Commerce Corp has 3% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 3.04% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Heritage Commerce Corp and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Commerce Corp 0.00% 10.70% 1.20% Industry Average 29.58% 11.20% 1.25%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Heritage Commerce Corp and its peers’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Commerce Corp N/A 13 13.96 Industry Average 126.84M 428.81M 14.14

Heritage Commerce Corp has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Heritage Commerce Corp is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Heritage Commerce Corp and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Commerce Corp 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.18 1.43 2.38

As a group, Regional – Pacific Banks companies have a potential upside of 51.54%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Heritage Commerce Corp and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Heritage Commerce Corp 0.41% 0.65% -0.08% -6.07% -19.44% 9.08% Industry Average 2.56% 4.76% 4.27% 4.83% 3.95% 13.71%

For the past year Heritage Commerce Corp was less bullish than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.82 shows that Heritage Commerce Corp is 18.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Heritage Commerce Corp’s peers have beta of 0.87 which is 13.43% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Heritage Commerce Corp does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Heritage Commerce Corp’s rivals beat Heritage Commerce Corp on 6 of the 5 factors.