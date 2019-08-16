Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) is a company in the Regional – Pacific Banks industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
75% of Heritage Commerce Corp’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.26% of all Regional – Pacific Banks’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Heritage Commerce Corp has 3% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 3.04% insiders ownership for its peers.
Profitability
On first table we have Heritage Commerce Corp and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Heritage Commerce Corp
|0.00%
|10.70%
|1.20%
|Industry Average
|29.58%
|11.20%
|1.25%
Earnings & Valuation
In next table we are contrasting Heritage Commerce Corp and its peers’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Heritage Commerce Corp
|N/A
|13
|13.96
|Industry Average
|126.84M
|428.81M
|14.14
Heritage Commerce Corp has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Heritage Commerce Corp is more affordable than its peers.
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Heritage Commerce Corp and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Heritage Commerce Corp
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|0.00
|1.18
|1.43
|2.38
As a group, Regional – Pacific Banks companies have a potential upside of 51.54%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Heritage Commerce Corp and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Heritage Commerce Corp
|0.41%
|0.65%
|-0.08%
|-6.07%
|-19.44%
|9.08%
|Industry Average
|2.56%
|4.76%
|4.27%
|4.83%
|3.95%
|13.71%
For the past year Heritage Commerce Corp was less bullish than its peers.
Risk & Volatility
A beta of 0.82 shows that Heritage Commerce Corp is 18.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Heritage Commerce Corp’s peers have beta of 0.87 which is 13.43% less volatile than S&P 500.
Dividends
Heritage Commerce Corp does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Heritage Commerce Corp’s rivals beat Heritage Commerce Corp on 6 of the 5 factors.
