Heritage Commerce Com (HTBK) Shareholder Bp Wealth Management Increased Position; Ballentine Partners Boosted Stake in Facebook (FB) as Valuation Rose

Bp Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Heritage Commerce Corp Com (HTBK) by 228.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Wealth Management Llc bought 76,777 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 110,447 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34M, up from 33,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Heritage Commerce Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $496.70M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $11.33. About 58,076 shares traded. Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) has declined 19.44% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.44% the S&P500. Some Historical HTBK News: 11/05/2018 – Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Exits Heritage Commerce; 09/05/2018 – News On United American Bank (UABK) Now Under HTBK; 07/05/2018 – Heritage Commerce Presenting at Conference May 9; 09/05/2018 – Heritage Commerce Corp to Participate in the D.A. Davidson 20th Annual Financial Institutions Conference in Denver; 26/04/2018 – Heritage Commerce Corp Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.11 Per Share; 09/04/2018 – Heritage Commerce Corp Announces The Completion Of Its Merger With Tri-Valley Bank; 25/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Applied Industrial Technologies, Heritage Commerce, KLX, Ly; 27/04/2018 – HERITAGE COMMERCE CORP HTBK.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 08/05/2018 – Heritage Commerce Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ Heritage Commerce Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HTBK)

Ballentine Partners Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 3346% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ballentine Partners Llc bought 16,730 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 17,230 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87 million, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ballentine Partners Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $520.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $187.49. About 15.23 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 16/05/2018 – ISS recommends votes against Facebook CEO Zuckerberg, 4 other directors; 01/05/2018 – Facebook To Let Users Clear All History — MarketWatch; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO, COO WORKING TO BUILD STRONGER USER PROTECTIONS; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Multimedia Cuts Facebook; 26/03/2018 – Facebook saves extensive data of personal calls, texts made by Android users; 01/05/2018 – $SNAP’s average revenue per daily active user was $1.21 last quarter. Facebook’s was more than $8; 22/03/2018 – Read Mark Zuckerberg’s full statement on Facebook’s privacy scandal:; 27/03/2018 – Tech Down As Facebook, Tesla Weigh — Tech Roundup; 11/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Rush Compares Zuckerberg to J. Edgar Hoover; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cambridge Analytica shutdown won’t stop investigation

Ballentine Partners Llc, which manages about $4.78 billion and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP) by 3,863 shares to 87,649 shares, valued at $9.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 7,829 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 241,845 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wedge Cap Mngmt L Ltd Partnership Nc invested 0% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Artisan Limited Partnership owns 4.39 million shares for 1.44% of their portfolio. Alphamark Advsr Llc reported 0.03% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Concorde Asset Management Lc reported 0.57% stake. Quinn Opportunity Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 80,300 shares. St Germain D J has 1.06% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 58,221 shares. Next Century Growth Invsts Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.56% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Sarasin And Llp accumulated 38,618 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 1.7% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 2.72 million shares. Moreover, Tiemann Investment Ltd Co has 0.44% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 3,488 shares. Raymond James Fincl Advsr Incorporated reported 0.28% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Dumont & Blake Invest Advsr Ltd Co accumulated 3,217 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.78% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Mark Sheptoff Finance Planning Limited Liability Corp owns 361 shares. 37 are owned by Hirtle Callaghan And Company Ltd Llc.

Bp Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.49 billion and $2.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,929 shares to 348,773 shares, valued at $18.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lyondellbasell Ind (NYSE:LYB) by 5,499 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,301 shares, and cut its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $337,090 activity. On Thursday, May 30 DiNapoli Jason Philip bought $60,482 worth of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) or 5,000 shares. The insider Hallgrimson Steven L. bought 1,000 shares worth $12,164.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.54 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 9 investors sold HTBK shares while 39 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 31.05 million shares or 1.90% more from 30.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insur Commerce holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) for 6,147 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc invested in 51,185 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fmr Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 710 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 8,316 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 2,923 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 101,878 shares in its portfolio. Northern owns 0% invested in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) for 483,729 shares. Gsa Capital Prns Limited Liability Partnership reported 11,555 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) for 13,756 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) for 185,734 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK). Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0.03% or 1.97M shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd owns 0% invested in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) for 10,066 shares. Geode Lc owns 478,674 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems holds 82,217 shares or 0% of its portfolio.