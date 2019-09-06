Hercules Holding Ii (HCA) Market Valuation Rose While Kepos Capital LP Decreased Position by $3.78 Million; Northcoast Asset Management Has Cut Its Cbs B (CBS) Stake by $662,418; Valuation Rose

Kepos Capital Lp decreased its stake in Hercules Holding Ii Llc (HCA) by 60.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp sold 29,057 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The hedge fund held 18,786 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.45M, down from 47,843 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Hercules Holding Ii Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $2.94 during the last trading session, reaching $124.25. About 1.85M shares traded or 20.04% up from the average. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named President of HCA’s Far West Division; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Latest 1Q Includes $92 Million Tax Benefit; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Hca Healthcare’s Cfr To Ba1; Outlook Stable; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare 1Q Rev $11.42B; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named President of HCA’s Far West Division; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Sees 2018 EPS $8.50-EPS $9; 21/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Leerink Partners’ Ana Gupte Says HCA Has Been Moving Sideways (Video); 21/05/2018 – CNBC: HCA and KKR team up for Envision bid; 09/04/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE’S CFR TO Ba1 FROM Ba2 BY MOODY’S

Northcoast Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cbs Corp B (CBS) by 41.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northcoast Asset Management Llc sold 14,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 19,626 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $933,000, down from 33,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northcoast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cbs Corp B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.19% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $43. About 5.63M shares traded or 82.29% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 14/05/2018 – Peter Kafka: CBS says Redstone blocked a potential buyer for making an offer for CBS. Source says would-be buyer was Verizon,; 04/05/2018 – Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO to clinch CBS merger: Reuters, citing; 03/05/2018 – CBS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.34; 05/04/2018 – Drobo to Showcase Award Winning Storage Solutions at NAB 2018; 23/05/2018 – CBS Directors’ Revised Suit Targets Bylaw Changes (Correct); 04/05/2018 – New York Post: Shari Redstone concession may help revive CBS-Viacom merger talks; 18/03/2018 – REPUBLICAN SENATOR BOB CORKER SPEAKS ON CBS NEWS; 02/04/2018 – @CNBC Update: CBS plans to make an all-stock bid to buy Viacom that’s below its market value, sources close to the situation told CNBC; 08/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: CBS & Viacom deal talks remain in gridlock after Shari Redstone’s concessions fail to aid talks, sources say. CBS CEO Leslie M…; 08/04/2018 – TREASURY SECRETARY STEVEN MNUCHIN SPEAKS ON CBS

Analysts await CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.34 EPS, up 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. CBS’s profit will be $493.18 million for 8.02 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by CBS Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Pension Ser has 0.08% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 415,226 shares. Dnb Asset As reported 0% stake. Sterneck Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.19% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Perella Weinberg Ptnrs Cap Mngmt Lp owns 139,644 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Invest Mgmt Limited accumulated 0.05% or 160,650 shares. Kistler has 0.09% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 4,363 shares. Stoneridge Invest Prns Limited Liability Co has 0.41% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). 4.13 million were reported by Glenview Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability. Assoc reported 13,285 shares. Acg Wealth reported 7,112 shares. Sandy Spring Commercial Bank holds 0% or 160 shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance Communications invested in 27,979 shares. 15,569 are held by Landscape Capital Mngmt Ltd. Act Ii LP reported 110,000 shares. Bokf Na, Oklahoma-based fund reported 26,115 shares.

Northcoast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Louisiana Pacific (NYSE:LPX) by 51,433 shares to 972,724 shares, valued at $23.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fidelity Msci Information Tech (FTEC) by 51,870 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,014 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA).

Analysts await HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.13 EPS, down 1.39% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.16 per share. HCA’s profit will be $702.62M for 14.58 P/E if the $2.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual EPS reported by HCA Healthcare, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.62% negative EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $31,024 activity.

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11B and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cargill Inc (NYSE:MOS) by 29,311 shares to 222,526 shares, valued at $6.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 23,623 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,643 shares, and has risen its stake in Delek Us Holdings Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Invest Prns Inc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Trustmark Bancorp Tru Department holds 0% or 340 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Co reported 2,331 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0.11% or 167,403 shares. Rothschild Investment Corp Il reported 0.43% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Euclidean Mngmt Ltd has 15,581 shares. Fjarde Ap accumulated 83,166 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Hourglass Cap Limited Company has invested 1.59% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). The Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies has invested 0.11% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Td Asset accumulated 288,903 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Oppenheimer And Co invested in 0.11% or 30,925 shares. Voya Management has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 140,200 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited Co stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Parkside Comml Bank owns 217 shares.

