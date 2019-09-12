Hercules Capital (HTGC) Valuation Rose While Shanda Payment Holdings LTD Raised by $13.30 Million Its Holding; Stack Financial Management Has Increased Its Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (AEM) Position by $8.18 Million

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) by 46.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd bought 1.11 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.46% . The institutional investor held 3.51M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.94M, up from 2.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Hercules Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $13.26. About 491,104 shares traded. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has declined 3.91% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 02/04/2018 – FUELCELL ENERGY SAYS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO REFINANCE ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – Mesoblast Enters Into US$75 Million Non-Dilutive Credit Facility; 23/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL PRICES OFFERING OF $75.0M 5.25% NOTES DUE 2025; 02/04/2018 – FuelCell Energy Refinances Loan Facility with Hercules Capital; 26/04/2018 – Hercules Cap Closes Public Offering of $75.0 M 5.25% Notes Due 2025; 22/05/2018 – Hercules Capital Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – TRANSENTERIX, REPORTS LOAN PACT WITH HERCULES CAPITAL; 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q INVESTMENT EPS 31C, EST. 30C

Stack Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (AEM) by 51.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stack Financial Management Inc bought 160,472 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.55% . The institutional investor held 474,270 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.30M, up from 313,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $56.59. About 1.89M shares traded or 19.36% up from the average. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has risen 24.54% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.54% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 10/05/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report April 2018; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q Net $44.9M; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – NEWMONT TO PURCHASE AGNICO EAGLE’S 51% INTEREST IN WEST PEQUOP JV, CO’S INTEREST IN SUMMIT & PQX PROPERTIES IN NORTHEASTERN NEVADA; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN DEAL WITH A UNIT OF NEWMONT MINING CORP; 30/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Announces Election of Directors; 14/05/2018 – Metalla Adds Royalty on Agnico Eagle’s Akasaba West Development Project; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – EXPECTS STRATEGIC REVIEW MAY RESULT IN SALE OF ALL OR A PORTION OF ITS COBALT PROPERTIES; 05/04/2018 – AEM HOLDINGS – PROFIT GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED; 04/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q Adj EPS 15c

Stack Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.09B and $891.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 23,509 shares to 930,699 shares, valued at $50.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Laboratory Corp. Of America Hl (NYSE:LH) by 4,388 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,006 shares, and cut its stake in Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.19, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 15 investors sold HTGC shares while 42 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 33.50 million shares or 17.36% more from 28.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. D E Shaw Communications Incorporated accumulated 0% or 128,343 shares. Carnegie Asset Management Ltd Llc has 45,874 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Advisory Rech Inc holds 0.06% or 244,474 shares. Stifel Fincl has invested 0.02% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Parametric Assocs Ltd Liability reported 294,737 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Limited Company invested in 0% or 700 shares. Creative Planning holds 0% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) for 28,430 shares. Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon accumulated 77,282 shares or 0% of the stock. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.01% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Susquehanna Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 326,973 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Plante Moran Advsrs Llc, a Michigan-based fund reported 933 shares. Raymond James Svcs Advsr Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Confluence Management Limited Liability Co owns 782,087 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Highlander Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 3,532 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. California Employees Retirement Systems reported 0% stake.

