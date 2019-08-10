Hercules Capital (HTGC) Stock Price Rose While Optimum Investment Advisors Has Cut by $840,000 Its Holding; As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Yacktman Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Position by $80.41 Million

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) by 91.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Optimum Investment Advisors sold 70,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.46% . The institutional investor held 6,500 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82,000, down from 76,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors who had been investing in Hercules Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.86. About 633,494 shares traded or 12.08% up from the average. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has declined 3.91% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 10/05/2018 – Hercules Capital Presenting at Conference May 23; 06/03/2018 – MESOBLAST LTD – ENTERED US$75 MLN NON-DILUTIVE, FOUR-YEAR CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL; 02/04/2018 – FuelCell Energy Refinances Loan Facility With Hercules Cap; 10/04/2018 – Gibraltar Business Capital Welcomes Two New Members to the Business Development Team; 23/05/2018 – TransEnterix, Inc. Announces Loan Agreement with Hercules Capital; 02/04/2018 – FUELCELL ENERGY SAYS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO REFINANCE ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – Mesoblast Enters Into US$75 Million Non-Dilutive Credit Facility; 23/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL PRICES OFFERING OF $75.0M 5.25% NOTES DUE 2025; 26/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 30, 2025; 22/03/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL INC – PRIME RATE IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE FROM 4.50% TO 4.75%

Yacktman Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 24.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yacktman Asset Management Lp sold 1.52M shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 4.66 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $251.73 million, down from 6.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yacktman Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $52.43. About 17.43M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 26/04/2018 – Cisco CEO meets IT minister, discusses electronics mfg, digital health; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 62.3% and 61.0%, Respectively; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/16/2018; 30/05/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC CSCO.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.33/SHR; 29/03/2018 – Exclusive: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 17/04/2018 – Internet networking company Cisco is looking toward a world powered by the 5G wireless standard; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to IT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 04/04/2018 – Cloudian to Demonstrate IP-Based Media Workflows with Cisco at NAB Show 2018; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Charges of Up to $50M Under Restructuring That Started in 3

Optimum Investment Advisors, which manages about $313.81 million and $304.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 28,254 shares to 30,254 shares, valued at $1.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5,554 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,054 shares, and has risen its stake in Etf Managers Tr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 19 investors sold HTGC shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 28.54 million shares or 7.95% less from 31.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Ww Mkts has invested 0% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Carnegie Capital Asset Management Ltd Liability has 0.04% invested in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) for 46,026 shares. Stifel holds 0.02% or 483,832 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% or 1.02M shares in its portfolio. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 1.68% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Benjamin F Edwards Co Inc accumulated 600 shares or 0% of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd reported 0% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). 245,326 were reported by Susquehanna International Group Llp. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 0.04% stake. Cordasco Financial Ntwk has invested 0.03% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Tcw Grp Incorporated invested in 0% or 40,000 shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc has 0% invested in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) for 494,121 shares. Salzhauer Michael, New York-based fund reported 23,000 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has 373 shares. Covington Management holds 0% or 3,500 shares in its portfolio.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dean Inv Associates Limited Company owns 88,226 shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 374,924 shares or 0.87% of all its holdings. Moreover, Private Asset Mgmt has 0.97% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Sunbelt Securities Inc reported 54,261 shares. Freestone Lc invested in 160,188 shares or 1.79% of the stock. Trust Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 4,524 shares. Blue Chip Prns stated it has 3.03% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Tributary Cap Ltd Liability owns 19,580 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Fragasso Grp Inc Incorporated Inc holds 0.74% or 63,976 shares in its portfolio. Endurance Wealth Mngmt Incorporated holds 144,497 shares. Bessemer stated it has 1.64M shares. Hrt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 7,663 shares. Renaissance Investment Gp Llc holds 17,722 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Llc reported 0.5% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Gofen And Glossberg Limited Company Il holds 261,175 shares.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 17.48 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

