Hercules Capital (HTGC) Shareholder Shanda Payment Holdings LTD Lifted Its Stake by $13.30 Million; Evanson Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Facebook (FB) Stake as Market Valuation Rose

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) by 46.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd bought 1.11M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.46% . The institutional investor held 3.51 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.94M, up from 2.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Hercules Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $13.37. About 350,251 shares traded. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has declined 3.91% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 03/05/2018 – Hercules Capital 1Q Net Investment Income 31 Cents/Share; 05/03/2018 Gibraltar Business Capital Joins Hercules Capital as New Portfolio Company; 26/04/2018 – Hercules Capital Closes Public Offering of $75.0 Million 5.25% Notes Due 2025; 22/03/2018 – Hercules’ Highly Asset Sensitive Debt Investment Portfolio to Generate Additional $0.04 of Net Investment Income Earnings; 22/05/2018 – Hercules Capital Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Hercules Capital Inc. $75 Million Notes ‘BBB-‘; 26/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL CLOSES OFFERING OF $75.0M 5.25% NOTES DUE 2025; 22/03/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL INC – PRIME RATE IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE FROM 4.50% TO 4.75%; 23/04/2018 – Hercules Capital Prices Public Offering of $75.0 Million 5.25% Notes due 2025; 02/04/2018 – FuelCell Energy Refinances Loan Facility With Hercules Cap

Evanson Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 6.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evanson Asset Management Llc sold 33,361 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 454,024 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $87.63 million, down from 487,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evanson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $508.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $178.08. About 11.07M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 03/04/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS REMOVED 138 FACEBOOK PAGES CONTROLLED BY IRA; 19/03/2018 – MORE THAN 60 U.S. SENATORS VOTE TO ADVANCE BILL TO MAKE IT EASIER TO PENALIZE OPERATORS OF WEBSITES THAT FACILITATE ONLINE SEX TRAFFICKING; FINAL PASSAGE EXPECTED LATER THIS WEEK; 15/05/2018 – MPs slam Facebook in Cambridge Analytica probe; 11/04/2018 – Most Americans wouldn’t pay for an ads-free version of Facebook. But if they did, they’d only be willing to pay $1-$5; 02/05/2018 – 3 interview questions Facebook recruiters like to ask-and one they avoid; 20/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica CEO claims influence on US election, Facebook faces questions; 13/03/2018 – GLOBAL MARKETS-Tech losses sink Wall St, oil falls on U.S. production fears; 25/03/2018 – HeraldScotland: EXCLUSIVE’Facebook should be regulated like the BBC’: SNP’s top MP on digital and media calls for crackdown in; 12/04/2018 – Key points include discussions over regulation, the change in Facebook’s business model, and the fact Zuckerberg’s data was caught up in the Cambridge Analytica scandal; 26/03/2018 – Short seller Andrew Left jabs Shopify’s business, saying it’s based on the exchange of personal information collected by Facebook and sold to Shopify “entrepreneurs.”

More notable recent Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Hercules Capital Completes Investment Grade Bond Offering of $105.0 Million of 4.77% Notes Due 2024 – Business Wire” on July 16, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Hercules Capital, Inc. Announces Public Offering of Common Stock – Business Wire” published on June 12, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Hercules Capital to Discuss Venture Lending Opportunities at the Upcoming Events for the Financial Community – Business Wire” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Hercules Capital: Strong Buy For This 11.5%-Yielding BDC On The Drop – Seeking Alpha” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Shares of Hercules Capital Plunged on Tuesday – The Motley Fool” with publication date: March 12, 2019.

Evanson Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.18B and $495.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 3,873 shares to 25,616 shares, valued at $7.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 10,482 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,648 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

