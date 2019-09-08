Hercules Capital (HTGC) Shareholder Shanda Payment Holdings LTD Has Raised Holding by $3.54 Million as Stock Rose; Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Shareholder Cohen & Steers Decreased Its Holding as Valuation Declined

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) by 14.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd bought 295,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.46% . The institutional investor held 2.40M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.35 million, up from 2.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Hercules Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $13.23. About 350,059 shares traded. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has declined 3.91% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 05/03/2018 – GIBRALTAR BUSINESS CAPITAL – WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE AS INDEPENDENT SENIOR SECURED ASSET-BASED LENDER & REMAIN AT HEADQUARTERS IN NORTHBROOK; 23/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL PRICES OFFERING OF $75.0M 5.25% NOTES DUE 2025; 23/04/2018 – Hercules Capital Prices Public Offering of $75.0 Million 5.25% Notes due 2025; 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q RETURN ON AVG. EQUITY 12.7%, EST. 12.4%; 10/05/2018 – Hercules Capital Presenting at Conference May 23; 23/05/2018 – TransEnterix, Inc. Announces Loan Agreement with Hercules Capital; 23/05/2018 – TRANSENTERIX, REPORTS LOAN PACT WITH HERCULES CAPITAL; 03/05/2018 – Hercules Capital 1Q Net Investment Income 31 Cents/Share; 02/04/2018 – FuelCell Energy Refinances Loan Facility With Hercules Cap; 02/04/2018 – FUELCELL ENERGY INC – ENTERED INTO AN AMENDMENT TO REFINANCE OF ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL, INC

Cohen & Steers Inc decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 51.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen & Steers Inc sold 14,664 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 13,979 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.40M, down from 28,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $3.87 during the last trading session, reaching $215.92. About 2.61M shares traded or 94.30% up from the average. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 23/04/2018 – LIGHT STREET’S KACHER PITCHES PALO ALTO NETWORKS LONNG AT SOHN; 07/03/2018 Palo Alto Networks Rises for 9 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS TO BUY EVIDENT.IO FOR $300M IN CASH; 26/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Y–Expand Emergency Department Facilities – 640-396 VA Palo Alto HCS -; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE BAYER HEALTHCARE PHARMA, ROCHE PALO ALTO, GALENA BIOPHARMA; 01/05/2018 – Plant Prefab Completes New Prefabricated Residence in Palo Alto; 29/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 2 TO 100% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 03/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.5 – 3km NW of Palo Cedro, CA; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS THE POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK APPEARS TO BE FOCUSED ON UKRAINE; 22/05/2018 – Radiflow Announces New Industrial Cybersecurity App for the Palo Alto Application Framework

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goodwin Daniel L holds 4,500 shares. Reliance Tru Communication Of Delaware invested in 0.12% or 3,107 shares. 371,684 are held by Bankshares Of Montreal Can. Adell Harriman & Carpenter accumulated 45,977 shares. The Ohio-based Communication Of Toledo Na Oh has invested 0.39% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Bancshares Hapoalim Bm reported 1,615 shares. Eulav Asset Mgmt holds 12,700 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. 3,559 were accumulated by Gideon Cap. Pnc Fincl Serv Gp invested in 22,526 shares. Alps Advsr Inc invested in 2,222 shares or 0% of the stock. Raymond James Services Advisors, a Florida-based fund reported 45,850 shares. Connors Investor Service Inc owns 63,067 shares for 2.09% of their portfolio. Whittier Tru invested in 308 shares or 0% of the stock. 2,250 were accumulated by Washington Cap Management. Keybank Natl Association Oh stated it has 32,344 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

Cohen & Steers Inc, which manages about $36.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) by 433,301 shares to 1.46 million shares, valued at $131.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kilroy Realty Corp. (NYSE:KRC) by 863,507 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.79 million shares, and has risen its stake in Powershares Preferred Portfolio.

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd, which manages about $618.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 102,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $2.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,000 shares, and cut its stake in Kkr & Co Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 19 investors sold HTGC shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 28.54 million shares or 7.95% less from 31.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Commercial Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Svcs has invested 0.06% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Granite Prtn Ltd Liability holds 1.32M shares or 0.95% of its portfolio. Massmutual Communication Fsb Adv owns 374 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Miller Howard Invests New York owns 308,552 shares. New York-based First Manhattan Co has invested 0% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). California Employees Retirement reported 156,700 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 31,059 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Mngmt Lc holds 46,026 shares. Shanda Asset Management Holding Limited accumulated 2.40M shares. Lsv Asset Management, Illinois-based fund reported 390,085 shares. Advisory Network Limited Com has 0.01% invested in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Benjamin F Edwards reported 600 shares. Prelude Mngmt Ltd has 0.01% invested in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) for 10,000 shares. 53,117 were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag. 28,673 were reported by Millennium Mngmt Limited Com.