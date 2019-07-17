Hercules Capital (HTGC) Shareholder Optimum Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Its Stake; Fragasso Group Raised Its Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stake by $1.11 Million

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) by 91.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Optimum Investment Advisors sold 70,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,500 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82,000, down from 76,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors who had been investing in Hercules Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.36B market cap company. It closed at $13 lastly. It is down 7.10% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 02/04/2018 – FUELCELL ENERGY INC – ENTERED INTO AN AMENDMENT TO REFINANCE OF ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL, INC; 02/04/2018 – FuelCell Energy Refinances Loan Facility With Hercules Cap; 22/03/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL INC – PRIME RATE IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE FROM 4.50% TO 4.75%; 05/03/2018 Gibraltar Business Capital Joins Hercules Capital as New Portfolio Company; 26/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 30, 2025; 23/04/2018 – Hercules Capital Prices Public Offering of $75.0 Million 5.25% Notes due 2025; 03/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HERCULES CAPITAL INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 26/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL CLOSES OFFERING OF $75.0M 5.25% NOTES DUE 2025; 26/04/2018 – Hercules Capital Closes Public Offering of $75.0 Million 5.25% Notes Due 2025; 10/05/2018 – Hercules Capital Presenting at Conference May 23

Fragasso Group Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 72.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fragasso Group Inc bought 25,852 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 61,589 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68M, up from 35,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fragasso Group Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $40.07. About 8.08M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Fragasso Group Inc, which manages about $853.06 million and $468.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWR) by 449,149 shares to 153,010 shares, valued at $8.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 44,768 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,968 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VXF).

Analysts await Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.29 per share. HTGC’s profit will be $34.42 million for 9.85 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Hercules Capital, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.00% EPS growth.