Hercules Capital (HTGC) Share Value Rose While Muzinich & Company Lowered Position by $302,112; Asa Gold & Precious Metals LTD Has Increased Its Holding in B2gold (BTG) by $4.22 Million as Valuation Rose

Muzinich & Company decreased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company sold 25,176 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.46% . The institutional investor held 1.16 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.83M, down from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Hercules Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $13.26. About 253,530 shares traded. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has declined 3.91% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 05/03/2018 Gibraltar Business Capital Joins Hercules Capital as New Portfolio Company; 05/03/2018 – GIBRALTAR BUSINESS CAPITAL – WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE AS INDEPENDENT SENIOR SECURED ASSET-BASED LENDER & REMAIN AT HEADQUARTERS IN NORTHBROOK; 22/03/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL INC – PRIME RATE IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE FROM 4.50% TO 4.75%; 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q RETURN ON AVG. EQUITY 12.7%, EST. 12.4%; 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q RETURN ON AVG. ASSETS 6.5%, EST. 6.34%; 10/05/2018 – Hercules Capital Presenting at Conference May 23; 10/04/2018 – Gibraltar Business Capital Welcomes Two New Members to the Business Development Team; 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q INVESTMENT EPS 31C, EST. 30C; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Hercules Capital Inc. $75 Million Notes ‘BBB-‘; 23/05/2018 – TransEnterix, Inc. Announces Loan Agreement With Hercules Cap

Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd increased its stake in B2gold Corp (BTG) by 88.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd bought 1.41M shares as the company’s stock rose 19.55% . The institutional investor held 3.00M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.14 million, up from 1.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd who had been investing in B2gold Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.42. About 8.26 million shares traded or 8.72% up from the average. B2Gold Corp. (NYSEMKT:BTG) has risen 28.74% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BTG News: 18/04/2018 – B2GOLD REPORTS POSITIVE EXPLORATION DRILL RESULTS FROM FEKOLA; 16/05/2018 – B2Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – B2GOLD 1Q ADJ EPS 6C, EST. 7C; 15/03/2018 B2GOLD – 2018 CASH OPERATING COSTS AND AISC EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $505 AND $550 PER OUNCE AND BETWEEN $780 AND $830 PER OUNCE, RESPECTIVELY; 15/03/2018 – B2Gold Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – B2GOLD CORP -BELIEVE CO’S INTERESTS IN FEKOLA MINE ARE PROTECTED & ANY AMENDMENTS IN A NEW MINING CODE WILL NOT APPLY TO FEKOLA WITHOUT CO’S AGREEMENT; 11/04/2018 – B2GOLD- SIGNIFICANT RISE IN QTRLY REVENUE WAS ATTRIBUTABLE TO NEW PRODUCTION FROM FEKOLA MINE, AS WELL AS A 9% INCREASE IN AVERAGE REALIZED GOLD PRICE; 20/03/2018 – on B2Gold Earn-In Agreement; 20/03/2018 – B2Gold Responds to News Regarding New Mali Mining Code; 09/05/2018 – B2GOLD 1Q REV. $344.3M, EST. $330.5M

Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd, which manages about $129.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) by 1.08 million shares to 1.20M shares, valued at $18.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,000 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Gold Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD).

Muzinich & Company, which manages about $22.20 billion and $481.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 105,000 shares to 335,000 shares, valued at $98.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG) by 37,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 132,750 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (Call) (FXI).

Analysts await Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.34 EPS, up 9.68% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.31 per share. HTGC’s profit will be $35.54M for 9.75 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Hercules Capital, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

