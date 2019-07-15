Hercules Capital (HTGC) Position Lifted by Greenwich Investment Management Inc; As Charles Riv Labs Intl (CRL) Market Valuation Declined, Atria Investments Has Lowered Stake by $339,010

Greenwich Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) by 432.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Investment Management Inc bought 102,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 126,255 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60M, up from 23,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Hercules Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $12.99. About 312,830 shares traded. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has risen 7.10% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q RETURN ON AVG. EQUITY 12.7%, EST. 12.4%; 10/05/2018 – Hercules Capital Presenting at Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL CLOSES OFFERING OF $75.0M 5.25% NOTES DUE 2025; 02/04/2018 – FuelCell Energy Refinances Loan Facility With Hercules Cap; 06/03/2018 – Mesoblast Enters Into US$75 Million Non-Dilutive Credit Facility; 05/03/2018 Gibraltar Business Capital Joins Hercules Capital as New Portfolio Company; 02/04/2018 – FuelCell Energy Refinances Loan Facility with Hercules Capital; 02/04/2018 – FUELCELL ENERGY INC – ENTERED INTO AN AMENDMENT TO REFINANCE OF ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL, INC; 10/04/2018 – Gibraltar Business Capital Welcomes Two New Members to the Business Development Team; 03/05/2018 – Hercules Capital 1Q Net Investment Income 31 Cents/Share

Atria Investments Llc decreased its stake in Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc (CRL) by 41.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc sold 2,338 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.38% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,240 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $471,000, down from 5,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $134.87. About 245,073 shares traded. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) has risen 22.66% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CRL News: 10/05/2018 – Charles River Labs 1Q EPS $1.08; 26/03/2018 – CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES – REFINANCED EXISTING $1 BLN OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY DUE 2021 WITH NEW $1.55 BLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY DUE 2023; 08/03/2018 – ACELRX PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ACELRX PROPOSED POTENTIAL RESOLUTIONS FOR TWO MAIN POINTS IDENTIFIED IN CRL RECEIVED FROM FDA IN OCTOBER 2017; 10/05/2018 – Charles River Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – CRL STATES DATA FROM AD HOC ANALYSES & SELECTIVE SECONDARY ENDPOINTS SUGGEST ANALGESIC EFFECT DOES NOT MEET EXPECTATIONS OF FDA; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – CRL RAISED CMC RELATED QUESTIONS ON EXTRACTABLE AND LEACHABLE DATA PROVIDED IN NDA; 24/04/2018 – Charles River Short-Interest Ratio Rises 48% to 8 Days; 01/04/2018 – Tigermed-backed Frontage Laboratories hires Goldman Sachs, BoAML for 3Q Hong Kong IPO; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – RECEIVED CRL FROM FDA REGARDING NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR IV MELOXICAM; 16/04/2018 – APRICUS – PRELIMINARY END-OF-REVIEW MEETING MINUTES SUPPORT PLAN TO ADDRESS ISSUES CITED BY FDA IN ITS FEB 15 CRL FOR VITAROS NDA

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 19 investors sold HTGC shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 28.54 million shares or 7.95% less from 31.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,532 are held by Highlander Cap Mngmt Ltd Co. Citigroup reported 13,603 shares. Sei Invests reported 15,756 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California Employees Retirement Systems reported 156,700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Invesco owns 183,209 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Optimum Advsr stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Blackrock accumulated 0% or 458,396 shares. Opus Cap Limited Liability Corp has 100,419 shares. D E Shaw Company accumulated 93,190 shares. Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advsr Incorporated reported 0% stake. Illinois-based North Star Invest Management has invested 0.03% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Mckinley Mngmt Limited Liability Delaware holds 337,656 shares. Moreover, Tower Research Capital Lc (Trc) has 0% invested in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) for 3,808 shares. 1.32M are owned by Granite Partners Ltd. Advisory Serv Limited Liability Corp reported 7,326 shares.

Atria Investments Llc, which manages about $2.88 billion and $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Factset Resh Sys Inc (NYSE:FDS) by 1,738 shares to 3,867 shares, valued at $960,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 20,110 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,670 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP).

Analysts await Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.57 earnings per share, down 3.09% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.62 per share. CRL’s profit will be $76.55M for 21.48 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual earnings per share reported by Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.14% EPS growth.

