Hercules Capital (HTGC) Holder Shanda Payment Holdings LTD Upped Stake; Litman Gregory Asset Management Lowered Its Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) by $365,904 as Stock Declined

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) by 14.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd bought 295,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.40M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.35 million, up from 2.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Hercules Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $12.92. About 533,001 shares traded. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has risen 7.10% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 23/05/2018 – TransEnterix, Inc. Announces Loan Agreement With Hercules Cap; 02/04/2018 – FUELCELL ENERGY INC – ENTERED INTO AN AMENDMENT TO REFINANCE OF ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL, INC; 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q INVESTMENT EPS 31C, EST. 30C; 23/05/2018 – TRANSENTERIX, REPORTS LOAN PACT WITH HERCULES CAPITAL; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Hercules Capital Inc. $75 Million Notes ‘BBB-‘; 26/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 30, 2025; 23/05/2018 – TransEnterix, Inc. Announces Loan Agreement with Hercules Capital; 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q RETURN ON AVG. EQUITY 12.7%, EST. 12.4%; 26/04/2018 – Hercules Capital Closes Public Offering of $75.0 Million 5.25% Notes Due 2025; 26/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL CLOSES OFFERING OF $75.0M 5.25% NOTES DUE 2025

Litman Gregory Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) by 89.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litman Gregory Asset Management Llc sold 7,623 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 870 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42,000, down from 8,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $48.09. About 19.94M shares traded or 6.60% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 26/04/2018 – Emma: Exclusive: Wells Fargo loses teachers union AFT over ties to NRA, guns; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Thor Industries; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo 1Q Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio (fully Phased-In) of 12.0%; 15/05/2018 – CFA: JPMorgan poaches Wells Fargo banker for entertainment group; 14/05/2018 – OWENS CORNING OC.N : WELLS FARGO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM – TRADER; 09/04/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: U.S. watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 15/03/2018 – Sloan Raise Shows Wells Fargo Still Lacks Accountability: Gadfly; 01/05/2018 – T-Mobile Earnings ‘Anti-Climactic’: Wells Fargo’s Fritzsche (Video); 06/03/2018 – WELLS FARGO FILES LAWSUIT AGAINST LJM IN MANHATTAN FEDERAL COURT; 11/05/2018 – AKCEA THERAPEUTICS INC AKCA.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd, which manages about $618.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 24,300 shares to 48,600 shares, valued at $2.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc (Put) by 21,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,000 shares, and cut its stake in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 19 investors sold HTGC shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 28.54 million shares or 7.95% less from 31.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. S&T Savings Bank Pa owns 615,330 shares or 1.75% of their US portfolio. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Corp holds 41,833 shares. 494,121 are held by Goldman Sachs. Massmutual Trust Com Fsb Adv holds 0% or 374 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Limited reported 547,238 shares. Nomura holds 0.02% or 328,901 shares in its portfolio. Greenwich Management Inc has 1.72% invested in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). The California-based Tcw Gru has invested 0% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Stifel Finance Corp holds 0.02% or 483,832 shares in its portfolio. 390,085 are owned by Lsv Asset Management. Moreover, Legal & General Gru Pcl has 0% invested in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Carnegie Capital Asset Ltd Liability has 46,026 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can owns 303,671 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Suntrust Banks has 19,253 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Millennium Limited Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC).

More notable recent Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Hercules Capital: A Safe Way To Play The Start-Up Boom – Seeking Alpha" on April 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: "Analysts Debate Buying The Dip In Hercules Capital Following CEO's Involvement In College Bribery Scandal – Benzinga" published on March 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Hercules Capital: Strong Buy For This 9.7%-Yielding Top-Shelf Tech BDC – Seeking Alpha" on October 19, 2018. More interesting news about Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "Why 9.2%-Yielding Hercules Capital Is Still A Strong Buy – Seeking Alpha" published on August 03, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com's news article titled: "Hercules Capital Completes $200.0 Million Securitization – Business Wire" with publication date: November 01, 2018.

Litman Gregory Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.71B and $367.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets (Etf) (VEA) by 26,587 shares to 1.15 million shares, valued at $47.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Doubleline Total Return Tact (Etf) by 9,458 shares in the quarter, for a total of 160,366 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Ftse Europe (Etf) (VGK).

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Stocks – Nervous Market Treads Water Ahead of 2nd Quarter Earnings – Yahoo Finance" on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Wells Fargo declares $0.51 dividend – Seeking Alpha" published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: JNJ, WFC, UBER, APRN, ROKU – Nasdaq" on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: "Julia Wellborn hired to lead Wells Fargo Private Wealth Management – Dallas Business Journal" published on July 25, 2019 as well as Fool.com's news article titled: "Bank of America's Profit Margins Are Shrinking. Should Investors Be Worried? – Motley Fool" with publication date: July 17, 2019.