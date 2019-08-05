Hercules Capital (HTGC) Holder Shanda Payment Holdings LTD Upped Its Position by $3.54 Million; Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky Has Decreased Its Foot Locker (FL) Stake by $19.05 Million

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) by 14.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd bought 295,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.46% . The institutional investor held 2.40M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.35 million, up from 2.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Hercules Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.50% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $13.32. About 1.66M shares traded or 200.97% up from the average. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has declined 3.91% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 26/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 30, 2025; 22/03/2018 – Hercules’ Highly Asset Sensitive Debt Investment Portfolio to Generate Additional $0.04 of Net Investment Income Earnings; 06/03/2018 – Mesoblast Enters Into US$75 Million Non-Dilutive Credit Facility; 02/04/2018 – FuelCell Energy Refinances Loan Facility with Hercules Capital; 22/05/2018 – Hercules Capital Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – FuelCell Energy Refinances Loan Facility With Hercules Cap; 23/05/2018 – TransEnterix, Inc. Announces Loan Agreement with Hercules Capital; 03/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HERCULES CAPITAL INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 23/04/2018 – Hercules Capital Prices Public Offering of $75.0 Million 5.25% Notes due 2025; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Hercules Capital Inc. $75 Million Notes ‘BBB-‘

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky decreased its stake in Foot Locker Inc (FL) by 96.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky sold 317,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.80% . The institutional investor held 11,850 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $718,000, down from 329,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky who had been investing in Foot Locker Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $39.36. About 4.19M shares traded or 12.66% up from the average. Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) has declined 14.97% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.97% the S&P500. Some Historical FL News: 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER – SECOND QUARTER GROSS MARGIN IS LIKELY TO IMPROVE BY ABOUT 20 TO 50 BASIS POINTS – CONF CALL; 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker Merchandise Inventories Were $1.21B at May 5; 13/03/2018 – FOOT LOCKER INC FL.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $50 TARGET PRICE; 23/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Foot Locker, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff D; 02/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Foot Locker, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 8, 2018 (FL); 21/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Foot Locker, Inc. (FL); 18/05/2018 – Foot Locker Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Foot Locker Unveils ‘Before and After the Bite’ Campaign In Partnership With Notable Coalition Of Musicians And Artists; 30/04/2018 – Top High School Basketball Players Descend On Southern California For Ballislife All-American Game Presented By Eastbay; 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER SEES FLAT-TO-LOW-SINGLE-DIGIT FY19 COMP SALES GAIN

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd, which manages about $618.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,000 shares to 4,000 shares, valued at $7.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,000 shares, and cut its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (NASDAQ:BECN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 19 investors sold HTGC shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 28.54 million shares or 7.95% less from 31.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 1.02M shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Allied Advisory Svcs reported 14,356 shares stake. Covington Mgmt stated it has 3,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citigroup Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 13,603 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc owns 0% invested in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) for 494,121 shares. Advsrs Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.05% or 222,979 shares. Smithfield Tru stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Financial Bank Of Mellon has 0% invested in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Sigma Planning Corporation holds 0.01% or 10,262 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 0% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0.01% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) or 2.00 million shares. First State Bank Of Mount Dora Tru Inv Services owns 0.06% invested in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) for 10,100 shares. James Inv Rech stated it has 1,800 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Granite Investment Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.95% invested in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd invested 0% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC).

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky, which manages about $8.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Montreal Que (NYSE:BMO) by 6,900 shares to 144,900 shares, valued at $10.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 169,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 262,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Carters Inc (NYSE:CRI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold FL shares while 146 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 106.29 million shares or 0.42% less from 106.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manatuck Hill Prns Lc holds 3.74% of its portfolio in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) for 130,000 shares. 387,606 were accumulated by Tiaa Cref Invest Management Limited. 1.69 million were reported by Goldman Sachs Grp Inc. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Nordea Ab owns 190,566 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 2.72 million are held by Investec Asset Mngmt Ltd. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas owns 26,600 shares. Aperio Gru Llc reported 142,171 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. S&T Savings Bank Pa stated it has 0.92% in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Jaffetilchin Ptnrs Ltd Llc holds 0.17% or 12,306 shares in its portfolio. Atria Llc reported 4,626 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gp Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2,245 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, Harris Associate LP has 0.4% invested in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) for 3.59M shares. Csat Invest Advisory Lp has 0.02% invested in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Company holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) for 395,938 shares.

Analysts await Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) to report earnings on August, 23 before the open. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, down 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FL’s profit will be $72.41 million for 14.91 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual earnings per share reported by Foot Locker, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -56.86% negative EPS growth.