Hercules Capital (HTGC) Holder Shanda Payment Holdings LTD Lifted Holding by $13.30 Million; Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Holder Real Estate Management Services Raised Holding

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) by 46.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd bought 1.11M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.46% . The institutional investor held 3.51 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.94M, up from 2.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Hercules Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $13.27. About 150,876 shares traded. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has declined 3.91% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 02/04/2018 – FuelCell Energy Refinances Loan Facility With Hercules Cap; 26/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL CLOSES OFFERING OF $75.0M 5.25% NOTES DUE 2025; 23/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL PRICES OFFERING OF $75.0M 5.25% NOTES DUE 2025; 03/05/2018 – Hercules Capital 1Q Net Investment Income 31 Cents/Share; 22/05/2018 – Hercules Capital Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Hercules Capital Inc. $75 Million Notes ‘BBB-‘; 05/03/2018 Gibraltar Business Capital Joins Hercules Capital as New Portfolio Company; 06/03/2018 – Mesoblast Enters Into US$75 Million Non-Dilutive Credit Facility; 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q RETURN ON AVG. ASSETS 6.5%, EST. 6.34%; 26/04/2018 – Hercules Capital Closes Public Offering of $75.0 Million 5.25% Notes Due 2025

Real Estate Management Services Llc increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) by 6.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Real Estate Management Services Llc bought 41,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.66% . The institutional investor held 724,900 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.38M, up from 683,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Real Estate Management Services Llc who had been investing in Brandywine Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.81. About 407,087 shares traded. Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) has declined 8.27% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BDN News: 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty 1Q EPS 25c; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST BDN.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $1.33 TO $1.43; 25/05/2018 – Brandywine Homes Breaks Ground on Saddle Creek, a 9-Acre Community with 28 Single-Family Homes in San Dimas, Calif; 26/03/2018 – Brandywine Homes Begins Model Construction at Bradbury, a Gated Community Offering 45 Single-Family Detached Homes in La Puente, Calif; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty 1Q Rev $136.4M; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Narrows 2018 View To FFO $1.34/Shr-FFO $1.42/Shr; 26/03/2018 – Brandywine Homes Begins Model Construction at Bradbury, a Gated Community Offering 45 Single-Family Detached Homes in La Puente; 15/05/2018 – Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Buys 1.2% Position in Portola; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE ALLOCATED TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $0.29 TO $0.37; 15/05/2018 – Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Buys 1% of Applied Opto

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.19, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 15 investors sold HTGC shares while 42 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 33.50 million shares or 17.36% more from 28.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ejf Capital Ltd Llc owns 20,000 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Covington Mngmt has 3,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Commercial Bank Of Mount Dora Tru Services reported 10,100 shares. A D Beadell Counsel has 2.27% invested in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Monarch Partners Asset Ltd Company stated it has 386,487 shares. Trillium Asset Management Limited has 0.16% invested in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) for 255,398 shares. Naples Glob Advsr Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 59,540 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability accumulated 700 shares. D E Shaw & has invested 0% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Wespac Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0.15% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Citigroup Inc owns 12,874 shares. Mckinley Cap Management Limited Co Delaware invested in 0.27% or 328,221 shares. Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards & has invested 0% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Trust Of Vermont has 748 shares. Suntrust Banks, Georgia-based fund reported 20,582 shares.

