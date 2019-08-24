Hercules Capital (HTGC) Holder Optimum Investment Advisors Has Decreased Holding; Great Point Partners Lowered Its Cymabay Therapeutics (CBAY) Holding as Share Value Declined

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) by 91.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Optimum Investment Advisors sold 70,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.46% . The institutional investor held 6,500 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82,000, down from 76,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors who had been investing in Hercules Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $12.91. About 377,345 shares traded. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has declined 3.91% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 02/04/2018 – FuelCell Energy Refinances Loan Facility with Hercules Capital; 26/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL CLOSES OFFERING OF $75.0M 5.25% NOTES DUE 2025; 10/04/2018 – Gibraltar Business Capital Welcomes Two New Members to the Business Development Team; 26/04/2018 – Hercules Capital Closes Public Offering of $75.0 Million 5.25% Notes Due 2025; 10/05/2018 – Hercules Capital Presenting at Conference May 23; 02/04/2018 – FuelCell Energy Refinances Loan Facility With Hercules Cap; 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q RETURN ON AVG. ASSETS 6.5%, EST. 6.34%; 22/03/2018 – Hercules’ Highly Asset Sensitive Debt Investment Portfolio to Generate Additional $0.04 of Net Investment Income Earnings; 23/05/2018 – TRANSENTERIX, REPORTS LOAN PACT WITH HERCULES CAPITAL; 26/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 30, 2025

Great Point Partners Llc decreased its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) by 29.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Point Partners Llc sold 419,648 shares as the company’s stock declined 49.67% . The hedge fund held 998,841 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.27 million, down from 1.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $379.92M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.82% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $5.53. About 325,338 shares traded. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has declined 43.20% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CBAY News: 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY SAYS SELADELPAR SHOWED ANTI-CHOLESTATIC THRU 26 WEEKS; 20/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within CymaBay Therapeutics, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Axcelis Technologies, La Quinta, Hornbeck Of; 03/05/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics Access Event Scheduled By LifeSci Advisors; 18/05/2018 – HistoIndex and CymaBay Therapeutics Team up to Advance NASH Drug Development; 07/05/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 28/03/2018 – #EASL2018 late breakers still embargoed for official press program $CBAY PPARδ Ph2 PBC $NVS FXR Ph2 PBC @NGMBio FGF19 Ph2 PSC $ALNY Givosiran in AIP; 08/05/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – EXISTING CASH IS EXPECTED TO FUND CYMABAY’S CURRENT OPERATING PLAN INTO 2021; 15/03/2018 CymaBay Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 11c; 12/04/2018 – Companies that Stand to Benefit from the Biotech Market Bottoming

Optimum Investment Advisors, which manages about $313.81M and $304.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Etf Managers Tr by 9,258 shares to 9,733 shares, valued at $354,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 14,791 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,791 shares, and has risen its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 19 investors sold HTGC shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 28.54 million shares or 7.95% less from 31.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tradewinds Lc stated it has 2,101 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 342,290 are held by Trillium Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com. Dnb Asset Management As accumulated 66,739 shares or 0% of the stock. Verition Fund Limited Liability Company holds 10,539 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset has 41,665 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 3,557 shares. The California-based Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Granite Partners Ltd has invested 0.95% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). California Public Employees Retirement System owns 156,700 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Covington Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Lsv Asset Mgmt, Illinois-based fund reported 390,085 shares. Smithfield Trust Communication, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6,934 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 1,837 shares stake. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md invested in 0% or 2.62 million shares. Morgan Stanley owns 843,032 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “U.S. “Small” Business Administration Backed $12B To Wall Street & 40,000 $1M Loans Since 2014 – Forbes” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “This 10.0% Yielding Tech-Focused BDC Will Likely Increase Its Dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on October 25, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Hercules Capital Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Hercules Capital, Inc. Closes Public Offering of Common Stock Including Option to Purchase Additional Shares – Business Wire” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Hercules Capital: I Am Passing Over This 9%+ Yielder (For Now) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

More notable recent CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CymaBay And Seladelpar In NASH: The Moment – Seeking Alpha” on April 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CymaBay Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock, Including Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares – GlobeNewswire” published on March 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CymaBay wins IND for seladelpar study to treat primary sclerosing cholangitis – Seeking Alpha” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CymaBay +4.8% as Raymond James fades 45% sell-off – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CymaBay +2.8% on new Buy rating at Stifel – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 24, 2019.