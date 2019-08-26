Hercules Capital (HTGC) Holder Muzinich & Company Decreased Its Holding by $2.14 Million; General Dynamics (GD) Share Value Rose While Longview Asset Management Upped Holding by $36.37 Million

Longview Asset Management Llc increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 0.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longview Asset Management Llc bought 215,179 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The hedge fund held 32.90M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.57B, up from 32.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longview Asset Management Llc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $184.65. About 583,558 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 18/03/2018 – CSRA Confirms Receipt of Unsolicited Proposal; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SEES DELIVERIES OF G600 BEGINNING IN 2019; 01/05/2018 – NBC Connecticut: BREAKING: Governor announces partnership that will grow workforce at General Dynamics Electric Boat by nearly; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ROLLING OUT NEW WEAPONS SALES POLICY, AS SOON AS THIS WEEK, AIMED AT ALLOWING MORE ALLIES TO BUY MORE ARMS; 18/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP GD.N – “BELIEVES STRONGLY THAT ITS PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF CSRA OFFERS BOTH SUPERIOR AND CERTAIN VALUE FOR CSRA SHAREHOLDERS”; 29/05/2018 – Gulfstream Interiors And Seats Earn Design Awards; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 08/03/2018 – Dassault Aviation posts higher profits, sees flattish 2018 net sales; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – TOTAL POTENTIAL CONTRACT VALUE, SUM OF ALL BACKLOG COMPONENTS, WAS $87.6 BLN AT END OF QUARTER; 02/04/2018 – Second Matson Containership Begins Construction at General Dynamics NASSCO

Muzinich & Company decreased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) by 13.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company sold 178,724 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.46% . The institutional investor held 1.18 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.96M, down from 1.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Hercules Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $13.07. About 274,313 shares traded. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has declined 3.91% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 05/03/2018 Gibraltar Business Capital Joins Hercules Capital as New Portfolio Company; 22/03/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL INC – PRIME RATE IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE FROM 4.50% TO 4.75%; 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q RETURN ON AVG. EQUITY 12.7%, EST. 12.4%; 06/03/2018 – MESOBLAST LTD – ENTERED US$75 MLN NON-DILUTIVE, FOUR-YEAR CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Hercules Capital Inc. $75 Million Notes ‘BBB-‘; 02/04/2018 – FuelCell Energy Refinances Loan Facility with Hercules Capital; 23/05/2018 – TransEnterix, Inc. Announces Loan Agreement With Hercules Cap; 02/04/2018 – FUELCELL ENERGY SAYS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO REFINANCE ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – FuelCell Energy Refinances Loan Facility With Hercules Cap; 23/05/2018 – TRANSENTERIX, REPORTS LOAN PACT WITH HERCULES CAPITAL

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold HTGC shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 28.54 million shares or 7.95% less from 31.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verition Fund Limited owns 10,539 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Eagle Global Advisors Ltd Company stated it has 11,980 shares. Telemus Cap Llc invested in 15,000 shares. First Hawaiian Savings Bank holds 0% or 1,400 shares. Tradewinds Cap Management Ltd holds 2,101 shares. Invesco Limited stated it has 0% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Regions accumulated 2,500 shares or 0% of the stock. A D Beadell Counsel Inc reported 173,390 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 87,812 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Citigroup invested in 0% or 13,603 shares. Moreover, Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.77% invested in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). 3,808 are held by Tower Capital Limited Liability Corporation (Trc). Millennium Mgmt Ltd accumulated 28,673 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt invested in 7,000 shares or 0% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold GD shares while 301 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 225.54 million shares or 5.07% less from 237.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stevens First Principles Advisors owns 0.76% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 7,522 shares. Schmidt P J Invest Mgmt Incorporated invested 0.53% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Notis has invested 0.22% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Loeb invested 0% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Institute For Wealth Management Llc has invested 0.09% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt owns 17,090 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bessemer Gru has 0.02% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 36,604 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.09% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Dana Invest Advisors Inc reported 1,379 shares. National Asset Mngmt reported 0.06% stake. The Australia-based Westpac Banking has invested 0% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co invested in 160,492 shares. Canal Ins owns 20,000 shares for 1.15% of their portfolio. Chesley Taft Assocs Limited Liability Com reported 0.04% stake. United Fire Grp Incorporated invested in 5,000 shares.