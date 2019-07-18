Hercules Capital (HTGC) Holder Greenwich Investment Management Increased Its Position by $1.23 Million as Stock Price Rose; Symphony Asset Management Has Lowered Its Oneok (OKE) Holding by $347,553 as Stock Value Rose

Greenwich Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) by 432.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Investment Management Inc bought 102,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 126,255 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60M, up from 23,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Hercules Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $12.93. About 337,015 shares traded. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has risen 7.10% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Hercules Capital Inc. $75 Million Notes ‘BBB-‘; 03/05/2018 – Hercules Capital 1Q Net Investment Income 31 Cents/Share; 23/05/2018 – TRANSENTERIX, REPORTS LOAN PACT WITH HERCULES CAPITAL; 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q INVESTMENT EPS 31C, EST. 30C; 22/03/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL INC – PRIME RATE IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE FROM 4.50% TO 4.75%; 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q RETURN ON AVG. EQUITY 12.7%, EST. 12.4%; 06/03/2018 – Mesoblast Enters Into US$75 Million Non-Dilutive Credit Facility; 23/05/2018 – TransEnterix, Inc. Announces Loan Agreement With Hercules Cap; 26/04/2018 – Hercules Capital Closes Public Offering of $75.0 Million 5.25% Notes Due 2025; 05/03/2018 – GIBRALTAR BUSINESS CAPITAL – WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE AS INDEPENDENT SENIOR SECURED ASSET-BASED LENDER & REMAIN AT HEADQUARTERS IN NORTHBROOK

Symphony Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Oneok Inc (OKE) by 36.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symphony Asset Management Llc sold 5,037 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,715 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $609,000, down from 13,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symphony Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $69.01. About 1.01 million shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has risen 0.99% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.44% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 01/05/2018 – Oneok 1Q Net $264.5M; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $62; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK SAYS IN ADVANCED TALKS ON WEST TEXAS SYSTEM GAS EXPANSION; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK Natural Gas Pipelines Operating Normally; 19/04/2018 – Oneok Raises Dividend to 79.5c Vs. 77c; 04/04/2018 – IGNORE: ONEOK REPORTED EDI SERVICES SUSPENSION APRIL 3; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $64; 03/04/2018 – Oneok Says Media Outlets Misinterpreted a Notification to Customers; 19/04/2018 – Oneok Raises Dividend to 79.5c; 15/05/2018 – Capital Research Global Investors Buys 1.8% of Oneok Inc

More notable recent ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ONEOK Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Fool.com published: “This Super-Cheap High-Yield Stock Could Have Enormous Upside – The Motley Fool” on June 22, 2019. More interesting news about ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should We Be Delighted With ONEOK, Inc.’s (NYSE:OKE) ROE Of 19%? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “ONEOK Second-quarter 2019 Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 64,418 are held by Cambridge Rech Advisors Incorporated. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.08% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) or 1.56 million shares. American Intll Group has 0.05% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 194,233 shares. Aull & Monroe Invest Mngmt holds 0.42% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 11,246 shares. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma has 0.27% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Csat Advisory Limited Partnership owns 163 shares. Fil invested in 60,144 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Tru Co Of Vermont reported 0.04% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). 229,650 were accumulated by Gamco Investors Et Al. Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.1% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Westwood Gru holds 82,883 shares. American Century Incorporated owns 45,043 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Carnegie Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 11,432 shares. Three Peaks Cap Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 1.48% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Cap Investors holds 0.06% or 2.02 million shares.

Analysts await ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.68 per share. OKE’s profit will be $297.18M for 23.96 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual EPS reported by ONEOK, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Symphony Asset Management Llc, which manages about $16.99B and $389.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Radian Group Inc Com (NYSE:RDN) by 26,665 shares to 43,913 shares, valued at $911,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (NYSE:APC) by 16,647 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,973 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadcom Inc.