Hercules Capital (HTGC) Holder A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Has Boosted Its Position by $1.04 Million as Market Value Rose; Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Wms Partners Has Increased Stake

A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) by 100.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc bought 86,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 173,390 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20 million, up from 86,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Hercules Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $12.98. About 401,645 shares traded. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has risen 7.10% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 22/03/2018 – Hercules’ Highly Asset Sensitive Debt Investment Portfolio to Generate Additional $0.04 of Net Investment Income Earnings; 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q RETURN ON AVG. ASSETS 6.5%, EST. 6.34%; 02/04/2018 – FUELCELL ENERGY INC – ENTERED INTO AN AMENDMENT TO REFINANCE OF ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL, INC; 23/05/2018 – TransEnterix, Inc. Announces Loan Agreement with Hercules Capital; 10/05/2018 – Hercules Capital Presenting at Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – Hercules Capital Closes Public Offering of $75.0 Million 5.25% Notes Due 2025; 05/03/2018 – GIBRALTAR BUSINESS CAPITAL – WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE AS INDEPENDENT SENIOR SECURED ASSET-BASED LENDER & REMAIN AT HEADQUARTERS IN NORTHBROOK; 02/04/2018 – FUELCELL ENERGY SAYS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO REFINANCE ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – Hercules Capital Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – FuelCell Energy Refinances Loan Facility with Hercules Capital

Wms Partners Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 552.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wms Partners Llc bought 2,211 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 2,611 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.65M, up from 400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wms Partners Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $956.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $3.73 during the last trading session, reaching $1942.73. About 2.20 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 30/03/2018 – Will Trump mount an anti-trust case against Amazon?; 29/03/2018 – Amazon Gets a Turn in the Tech Hot Seat: Fully Charged; 09/03/2018 – Amazon’s Expanding Grocery Delivery Is Opening Salvo: Report — Barron’s Blog; 18/04/2018 – USPS Board Nominees Willing to Confront Trump Over Amazon Rates; 11/05/2018 – Amazon drops shopping ads on Google, sources say; 27/04/2018 – There’s a big difference in the growth opportunities for Alphabet and Amazon, according to Macquarie analyst Ben Schachter; 02/04/2018 – New York Post: Trump is wrong about Amazon on all counts; 11/05/2018 – Audio version of “12 Amazing Franchise Opportunities – Second Edition” now available on Amazon; 08/05/2018 – Jeffrey Dastin: Exclusive: U.S. to reveal winners of #drone program that has attracted top companies $AMZN $INTC $QCOM -…; 16/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Amazon Business has shelved its plan to sell and distribute pharmaceutical products after considering it las

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 19 investors sold HTGC shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 28.54 million shares or 7.95% less from 31.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Telemus Cap Lc reported 15,000 shares. Monarch Asset Mngmt Limited Company holds 0.91% or 476,287 shares in its portfolio. California Employees Retirement System holds 0% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) for 156,700 shares. 23,390 were reported by Caxton Assocs Lp. Royal State Bank Of Canada reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Credit Agricole S A holds 0.18% or 260,124 shares in its portfolio. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Goldman Sachs Gp Inc accumulated 494,121 shares. Susquehanna International Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership holds 245,326 shares. Atria Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 12,578 shares in its portfolio. Trillium Asset Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Wells Fargo And Mn holds 1.02 million shares. Ent has 600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Confluence Inv Lc holds 830,220 shares. Moreover, Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Lc has 0% invested in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC).

Wms Partners Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $401.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 20,000 shares to 10,508 shares, valued at $222,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 25,029 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,817 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).