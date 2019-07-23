Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI) Reaches $42.10 After 9.00% Up Move; AK Steel Holding (AKS) Had 1 Bullish Analysts

The stock of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.76% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $42.1. About 131,499 shares traded. Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) has declined 27.53% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical HRI News: 09/05/2018 – Herc Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Localiza Rent a Car SA to Webcast, Live, at VirtuallnvestorConferences.com April 11; 09/05/2018 – HERC HOLDINGS SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $630M-$660M, SAW $620M-$655M; 05/04/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 16.02% STAKE IN HERC HOLDINGS INC; 09/05/2018 – Herc Holdings Sees FY Adj EBITDA $630M-$660; 09/05/2018 – HERC HOLDINGS 1Q REV. $431.3M, EST. $434.4M; 27/03/2018 Herc Holdings Announces Retirement Of Chief Financial Officer Barbara Brasier; 09/05/2018 – HERC HOLDINGS INC HRI.N – RAISES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE TO A RANGE OF $630 MLN TO $660 MLN; 27/03/2018 – HERC HOLDINGS: CFO BARBARA BRASIER TO RETIRE APRIL 30; 19/04/2018 – DJ Herc Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HRI)The move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $1.21 billion company. It was reported on Jul, 23 by Barchart.com. We have $45.89 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:HRI worth $108.63M more.

Among 4 analysts covering AK Steel Holding (NYSE:AKS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. AK Steel Holding had 5 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, January 29, the company rating was downgraded by Macquarie Research. Morgan Stanley downgraded AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) on Monday, January 28 to “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, January 30 by Longbow. As per Tuesday, June 4, the company rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs. See AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) latest ratings:

04/06/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy Old Target: $2.2500 New Target: $1.5000 Maintain

19/03/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Buy Maintain

30/01/2019 Broker: Longbow Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

29/01/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

28/01/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Downgrade

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, stainless, and electrical steels and tubular products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $786.12 million. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; specialty stainless and electrical steels in sheet and strip forms; and carbon and stainless steel that is finished into welded steel tubing. It has a 5.13 P/E ratio. The firm also buys and sells steel and steel products, and other materials; and produces metallurgical coal from reserves in Pennsylvania.

The stock increased 2.69% or $0.065 during the last trading session, reaching $2.485. About 10.73M shares traded or 36.87% up from the average. AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) has declined 47.05% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.48% the S&P500. Some Historical AKS News: 30/05/2018 – AK Steel Launches TRAN-COR® X — New Grain Oriented Electrical Steel for Power Transformers; 30/04/2018 – AK Steel Expects Market Conditions Will Strengthen in 2Q vs 1Q; 10/05/2018 – AK Steel Research and Innovation Team Receives Award from Auto/Steel Partnership For Contribution to Research on Innovative Lightweight Steel Solutions; 12/04/2018 – AK Steel Chief Executive Officer Roger Newport Testifies in Support of the Administration’s Actions on Section 232; 30/04/2018 – AK STEEL 1Q EPS 9C, EST. 2C; 09/05/2018 – AK Steel’s Middletown Works and Mountain State Carbon Coke Plants Recognized for Outstanding Safety Performance; 13/03/2018 – AK STEEL HOLDING CORP – CO SAID CONTRACT WAS RATIFIED IN VOTING HELD ON MARCH 12, 2018; 05/03/2018 AA, RS, $MT.NL and 2 more: JUST IN: Republican leaders say they aren’t ruling out action in response to the threatened Trump tariffs on steel and aluminum. – ! $MT.NL $AA $RS $X $AKS; 01/05/2018 – AK STEEL CEO ROGER NEWPORT SPEAKS AT INDUSTRY CONFERENCE; 30/04/2018 – AK STEEL SAYS AUTOMOTIVE MARKET REMAINS HEALTHY

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 31 investors sold AK Steel Holding Corporation shares while 52 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 190.14 million shares or 1.69% less from 193.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Md owns 141,555 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Smithfield Com holds 0% or 3,118 shares in its portfolio. 1,455 were accumulated by Glenmede Trust Na. Stratos Wealth Prtn holds 0% or 10,215 shares. Barclays Public accumulated 305,540 shares. 160,526 were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys. Heritage Mgmt reported 18,820 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 196,968 shares. Sei Invs Company holds 0% of its portfolio in AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) for 27,130 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel holds 0% or 16,647 shares. 101,000 were accumulated by Quantitative Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Company. California State Teachers Retirement Sys, California-based fund reported 485,955 shares. Corecommodity Mgmt has 0.76% invested in AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS). Stifel Financial stated it has 12,875 shares. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Limited Company Pa holds 0% of its portfolio in AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) for 10,000 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Herc Holdings (NYSE:HRI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Herc Holdings had 4 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Analysts await Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.28 EPS, up 2,900.00% or $0.29 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. HRI’s profit will be $8.03 million for 37.59 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.23 actual EPS reported by Herc Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -221.74% EPS growth.

Herc Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. The company has market cap of $1.21 billion. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based service that supports specialty equipment, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation, and studio and production equipment. It has a 16.76 P/E ratio. The firm also sells used equipment and contractor supplies, such as construction consumables, tools, small equipment, and safety supplies; provides repair, maintenance, and equipment management services, as well as offers ancillary services, such as equipment transport, rental protection, cleaning, refueling, and labor.