Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

As Rental & Leasing Services company, Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) is competing with its competitors based on the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Herc Holdings Inc. has 94.3% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 59.26% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Herc Holdings Inc. has 1% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 8.73% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Herc Holdings Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Herc Holdings Inc. 0.00% 13.30% 2.00% Industry Average 0.42% 17.09% 3.31%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Herc Holdings Inc. and its peers’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Herc Holdings Inc. N/A 41 25.27 Industry Average 5.59M 1.35B 407.78

Herc Holdings Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Herc Holdings Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Herc Holdings Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Herc Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.33 1.50 1.58 2.47

With average price target of $57.5, Herc Holdings Inc. has a potential upside of 34.13%. The competitors have a potential upside of -14.32%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Herc Holdings Inc.’s competitors are looking more favorable than the company itself, equities research analysts’ view.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Herc Holdings Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Herc Holdings Inc. 3.34% -2.59% -6.21% 22.4% -19.22% 73.68% Industry Average 3.53% 5.08% 8.21% 27.93% 31.29% 35.44%

For the past year Herc Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Herc Holdings Inc.’s rivals.

Dividends

Herc Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Herc Holdings Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 4 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

Herc Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based service that supports specialty equipment, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation, and studio and production equipment. The company also sells used equipment and contractor supplies, such as construction consumables, tools, small equipment, and safety supplies; provides repair, maintenance, and equipment management services, as well as offers ancillary services, such as equipment transport, rental protection, cleaning, refueling, and labor. It serves commercial and residential construction, industrial and manufacturing, civil infrastructure, automotive, government and municipalities, energy, remediation, emergency response, facilities, entertainment, and agriculture markets, as well as refineries and petrochemicals through its sales team, as well as through trade shows and Internet. As of December 31, 2016, it operated approximately 270 locations in the United States, Canada, China, the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar. Herc Holdings Inc. is based in Bonita Springs, Florida.