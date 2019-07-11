Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI) and AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Contrasting side by side

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) and AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) compete with each other in the Rental & Leasing Services sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Herc Holdings Inc. 39 0.59 N/A 1.79 23.14 AMERCO 371 1.94 N/A 18.39 21.42

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Herc Holdings Inc. and AMERCO. AMERCO seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Herc Holdings Inc. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Herc Holdings Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of AMERCO, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Herc Holdings Inc. 0.00% 13.3% 2% AMERCO 0.00% 10.3% 3.4%

Analyst Ratings

Herc Holdings Inc. and AMERCO Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Herc Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 AMERCO 0 0 0 0.00

Herc Holdings Inc.’s consensus price target is $51, while its potential upside is 19.69%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 96.7% of Herc Holdings Inc. shares and 37.6% of AMERCO shares. Insiders owned roughly 1% of Herc Holdings Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 59.4% of AMERCO shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Herc Holdings Inc. -0.86% -1.03% 0.93% 8.65% -27.53% 59.02% AMERCO 1.95% 6.18% 5.96% 17.7% 15.18% 20.19%

For the past year Herc Holdings Inc. was more bullish than AMERCO.

Herc Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based service that supports specialty equipment, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation, and studio and production equipment. The company also sells used equipment and contractor supplies, such as construction consumables, tools, small equipment, and safety supplies; provides repair, maintenance, and equipment management services, as well as offers ancillary services, such as equipment transport, rental protection, cleaning, refueling, and labor. It serves commercial and residential construction, industrial and manufacturing, civil infrastructure, automotive, government and municipalities, energy, remediation, emergency response, facilities, entertainment, and agriculture markets, as well as refineries and petrochemicals through its sales team, as well as through trade shows and Internet. As of December 31, 2016, it operated approximately 270 locations in the United States, Canada, China, the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar. Herc Holdings Inc. is based in Bonita Springs, Florida.

AMERCO operates as a Â‘do-it-yourselfÂ’ moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The companyÂ’s Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane. This segment also provides uhaul.com, an online marketplace that connects consumers to independent Moving Help service providers and independent self-storage affiliates; auto transport and tow dolly options to transport vehicles; and specialty boxes for dishes, computers, and sensitive electronic equipment, as well as tapes, security locks, and packing supplies. It rents its products and services through a network of approximately 1,750 company operated retail moving stores and 20,000 independent U-Haul dealers. As of March 31, 2017, this segment had a rental fleet of approximately 150,000 trucks, 112,000 trailers, and 40,000 towing devices; and operated approximately 1,440 self-storage locations with approximately 581,000 rentable rooms. The companyÂ’s Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides loss adjusting and claims handling services. This segment also provides moving and storage protection packages, such as Safemove and Safetow packages, which offers moving and towing customers with a damage waiver, cargo protection, and medical and life insurance coverage; Safestor that protects storage customers from loss on their goods in storage; Safestor Mobile, which protects customers stored belongings; and Safemove Plus, which provides rental customers with a layer of primary liability protection. The companyÂ’s Life Insurance segment provides life and health insurance products primarily to the senior market through the direct writing and reinsuring of life insurance, Medicare supplement, and annuity policies. AMERCO was founded in 1945 and is based in Reno, Nevada.