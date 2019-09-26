Herc Holdings (HRI) Lost It’s Bank of America “Buy” Rating; Sivik Global Healthcare Has Lifted Edwards Lifesciences Com Stk (EW) Stake

Herc Holdings (NYSE:HRI)‘s rating was cut by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “Buy” rating to a “Neutral” rating in an analyst report revealed to investors on 26 September.

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc increased Edwards Lifesciences Corp Com Stk (EW) stake by 93.75% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc acquired 15,000 shares as Edwards Lifesciences Corp Com Stk (EW)’s stock rose 21.36%. The Sivik Global Healthcare Llc holds 31,000 shares with $5.73M value, up from 16,000 last quarter. Edwards Lifesciences Corp Com Stk now has $46.07 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.10% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $221.5. About 876,014 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 25/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP EW.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM RATING; 23/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION vs Boston Scientific Scimed, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/23/2018; 26/04/2018 – V-WAVE LTD – CO’S EXISTING INVESTORS, JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATION (JJDC INC.) ,EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES ALSO PARTICIPATED IN FUNDING ROUND; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – REMAINS CONFIDENT IN ACHIEVING HIGHER END OF 2018 SALES OUTLOOK RANGE OF $3.5 BLN TO $3.9 BLN; 20/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy by @JimCramer’s standards; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TRANSCATHETER HEART VALVE THERAPY SALES OF $551.6 MLN, UP 2.3 PCT; 21/05/2018 – Edwards Announces Key Events For EuroPCR 2018; 28/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In U.K. Edwards Lifesciences Litigation; 21/03/2018 – Edwards Completes Enrollment In PARTNER 3 Low-Risk CT Sub-Study, Updates Timeline For SAPIEN 3 Ultra System Launch In Europe; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets

Among 11 analysts covering Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Edwards Lifesciences has $25000 highest and $17500 lowest target. $221.27’s average target is -0.10% below currents $221.5 stock price. Edwards Lifesciences had 16 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of EW in report on Monday, April 15 with “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 24 by Morgan Stanley. On Wednesday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Underweight”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, April 24 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Deutsche Bank. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $21000 target in Tuesday, July 16 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, July 24. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 24 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Friday, September 6.

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc decreased Nevro Corp stake by 20,000 shares to 30,000 valued at $1.95M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Baxter Intl Inc Com Stk (NYSE:BAX) stake by 20,000 shares and now owns 85,000 shares. Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Herc Holdings (NYSE:HRI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Herc Holdings has $6000 highest and $5000 lowest target. $54’s average target is 10.61% above currents $48.82 stock price. Herc Holdings had 5 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $6000 target in Friday, September 20 report.

Analysts await Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.87 earnings per share, up 16.88% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.6 per share. HRI’s profit will be $53.66 million for 6.53 P/E if the $1.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Herc Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 466.67% EPS growth.

Herc Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. The company has market cap of $1.40 billion. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based service that supports specialty equipment, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation, and studio and production equipment. It has a 17.28 P/E ratio. The firm also sells used equipment and contractor supplies, such as construction consumables, tools, small equipment, and safety supplies; provides repair, maintenance, and equipment management services, as well as offers ancillary services, such as equipment transport, rental protection, cleaning, refueling, and labor.

