Herbalife Nutrition LTD (Put) (HLF) Holder Ellington Management Group Decreased Its Stake by $5.30 Million as Stock Price Declined; Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stock Value Declined While Aqr Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position by $110.13 Million

Ellington Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (Put) (HLF) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65M, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $41.92. About 1.05M shares traded. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has declined 16.47% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.90% the S&P500. Some Historical HLF News: 16/05/2018 – HERBALIFE: ADJUSTED PRICE RANGE OF DUTCH AUCTION TENDER $49-$54; 25/04/2018 – Herbalife: Graziano Is a Portfolio Manager of Icahn Capital; 24/04/2018 – Herbalife Ltd. Announces Strategic Name Change to Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Reflecting Its Leadership as a Premier Global Nutrition Co; 21/03/2018 – HERBALIFE REPORTS PRICING OF $550M OF CONV SR NOTE OFFERING; 25/04/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Welcomes New Members to Its Bd of Directors; 23/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Renews Partnership As Official Nutrition Sponsor Of Cristiano Ronaldo; 18/04/2018 – HERBALIFE REPORTS SELF-TENDER SEEKING TO BUY UP TO $600M SHRS; 21/03/2018 – HERBALIFE REPORTS PRICING OF $550M AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 24/04/2018 – HERBALIFE REPORTS STRATEGIC NAME CHANGE TO HERBALIFE NUTRITION; 25/04/2018 – Bill Ackman’s bet against Herbalife was ‘dangerous,’ CNBC’s Scott Wapner says

Aqr Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 21.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aqr Capital Management Llc sold 453,202 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.69M shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $413.29 million, down from 2.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aqr Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $247.37. About 1.95M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 23/04/2018 – Lyfebulb and UnitedHealth Group Announce an Innovation Challenge for Patient Entrepreneurs with Inflammatory Bowel Disease; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Rev $55.19B; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $12.30-$12.60; 22/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Inc. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH REPORTS LEADERSHIP ACTIONS; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Adj EPS $3.04; 02/04/2018 – Rally Health, Kevin Hart and Maria Menounos to Host Rally HealthFest in Downtown Chicago; 28/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with UnitedHealth Group CEO David Wichmann at CNBC’s Healthy Returns conference to discuss the health-care giant’s prospects; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – ANDREW WITTY, CURRENT COMPANY DIRECTOR, TO BECOME OPTUM CEO JULY 1, 2018

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $2.19 million activity. 6,430 shares were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III, worth $1.50M on Wednesday, May 1. The insider WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64 million. 5,000 shares valued at $1.33M were sold by BALLARD WILLIAM C JR on Tuesday, January 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverbridge Ptnrs Ltd Liability owns 0.86% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 179,871 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt stated it has 1.43% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Metropolitan Life Ins Co Ny accumulated 14,356 shares. Moreover, Ccm Invest Advisers Lc has 2.18% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 52,570 shares. Yhb Advsr has invested 1% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Capital Rech Global reported 1.4% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Michael Susan Dell Foundation owns 4.88% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 20,461 shares. Edgestream Partners LP has invested 0.35% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Clifford Swan Counsel Llc holds 8,361 shares. Sei Invests invested in 615,547 shares. 738,031 are owned by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. 2,087 were reported by Finance Serv Corporation. Counselors reported 77,458 shares. Westend Advsr Lc reported 142,765 shares stake. Duncker Streett And Com Inc invested 0.56% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Aqr Capital Management Llc, which manages about $94.26 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 20,459 shares to 70,996 shares, valued at $2.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Control4 Corp (NASDAQ:CTRL) by 177,102 shares in the quarter, for a total of 233,451 shares, and has risen its stake in Bgc Partners Inc (NASDAQ:BGCP).

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $3.47 earnings per share, up 10.51% or $0.33 from last year’s $3.14 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.33B for 17.82 P/E if the $3.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.73 actual earnings per share reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.97% negative EPS growth.

Ellington Management Group Llc, which manages about $12.47B and $548.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mr Cooper Group Inc by 95,777 shares to 212,642 shares, valued at $2.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 2,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC).

Analysts await Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, down 6.25% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.8 per share. HLF’s profit will be $113.36 million for 13.97 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.64% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold HLF shares while 65 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 139.68 million shares or 0.03% less from 139.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement Sys holds 20,481 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset holds 1,559 shares. Element Cap Mngmt Limited invested in 0.1% or 59,516 shares. 2.11M were accumulated by Route One Investment Limited Partnership. Whittier Tru Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) for 2,910 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0.01% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Cwm Limited holds 32 shares. Gideon Cap Advsr Incorporated holds 13,087 shares. Northern has invested 0.01% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Hanseatic Mgmt Ser holds 0.1% or 1,738 shares in its portfolio. Clearbridge Invests Lc holds 0% or 1,041 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Mgmt Llc stated it has 0% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP invested in 393,583 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). First LP holds 0.04% or 392,007 shares.