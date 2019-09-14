Herbalife Nutrition LTD (HLF) Valuation Declined While Antipodean Advisors Has Trimmed Holding; Fort Point Capital Partners Has Increased Its Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $948,393

Antipodean Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Antipodean Advisors Llc sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.61% . The hedge fund held 160,000 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.84M, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Antipodean Advisors Llc who had been investing in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $41.88. About 1.18 million shares traded. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has declined 21.05% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.05% the S&P500. Some Historical HLF News: 25/04/2018 – Herbalife Richard P. Bermingham, Pedro Cardoso and Keith Cozza Stepping Down; 18/04/2018 – HERBALIFE REPORTS SELF-TENDER SEEKING TO BUY UP TO $600M SHRS; 25/05/2018 – CARL ICAHN – GIVEN THAT HERBALIFE INVESTMENT HAS BECOME OUTSIZED POSITION, IT IS ONLY “PRUDENT” FOR IEP TO REDUCE EXPOSURE – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – @John_Hempton @jtepper2 We stand fully by our work on Herbalife. It was solid and accurate. Fundamental stock calls are your space. What we don’t respect is having our process wrongly attacked one day (as you did with Herbalife) while the critic stays silent later (which you did with Valeant); 24/04/2018 – Herbalife: Ticker Symbol Will Remain HLF; 21/03/2018 – HERBALIFE LTD – CONVERTIBLE NOTES WILL PAY INTEREST SEMIANNUALLY AT A RATE OF 2.625% PER ANNUM; 24/04/2018 – Herbalife prepared secret report to get into Ackman’s thinking- book; 27/04/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Announces Extension of Its Tender Offer for Common Shrs; 14/03/2018 – Public Health Leaders, Dr. Richard Carmona and Dr. John Agwunobi, To Present Symposium on Rethinking Food Security at 2018 SXSW; 30/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION SAYS 49.7M SHRS TENDERED IN OFFER

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc bought 501 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,567 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.97 million, up from 1,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $909.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1839.34. About 1.97 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/05/2018 – But Microsoft did not announce a product to rival Amazon’s Alexa for Business, which was introduced in November; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot well placed to withstand ”Amazon effect,” investors say; 26/04/2018 – Looking Ahead to Amazon’s First-Quarter Earnings; 16/04/2018 – AMAZON HAS SHELVED PLAN TO SELL AND DISTRIBUTE PHARMACEUTICAL PRODUCTS TO HOSPITALS – CNBC, CITING; 23/04/2018 – Barriers into pharmaceuticals are too high even for Amazon, says billionaire investor Larry Robbins; 02/04/2018 – Five must-watch videos: Demoing the original iPhone, Musk’s new venture, and Trump’s Amazon feud; 04/04/2018 – Amazon Plans New Fulfillment Center in Southern Nevada; 18/04/2018 – The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on Tuesday approved an Amazon.com subsidiary’s September 2014 filing for a patent that can correlate different data streams and sell the combined feed in a marketplace; 07/05/2018 – @JimCramer: Warren Buffett’s aversion to iPhones might’ve kept him out of $AMZN, $GOOGL; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC QTRLY SUBSCRIPTION SERVICES REVENUE $3,102 MLN VS $1,939 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.56 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.76, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 50 investors sold HLF shares while 81 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 137.50 million shares or 1.56% less from 139.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards And Co reported 200 shares. Aristotle Cap Boston Ltd Co accumulated 503,432 shares. The Japan-based Nomura has invested 0.04% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). New York State Teachers Retirement System has 9,600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 160,000 were reported by Antipodean Advisors Ltd Liability Co. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Co reported 80,970 shares stake. Pinebridge Limited Partnership reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Northern Tru stated it has 650,893 shares. Eqis Cap Mngmt owns 0.03% invested in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) for 7,830 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 7,737 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northcoast Asset Ltd Llc stated it has 0.57% of its portfolio in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Moreover, Los Angeles Mgmt Equity Research Incorporated has 0.1% invested in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) for 437,348 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Voloridge Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.07% or 60,960 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) or 18,735 shares.

Analysts await Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, down 13.51% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.74 per share. HLF’s profit will be $93.46 million for 16.36 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amarillo State Bank has invested 1.11% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Grandfield Dodd Lc owns 330 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Foxhaven Asset Mngmt LP holds 4.19% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 50,405 shares. 931 are owned by Cypress Capital Mgmt Limited (Wy). Atlas Browninc stated it has 1.08% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Overbrook Management Corporation reported 140 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Da Davidson & stated it has 15,463 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 220,331 shares or 2.11% of all its holdings. The Texas-based Cypress Asset Management Tx has invested 2.66% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Highvista Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 2,000 shares for 1.94% of their portfolio. 4,992 are owned by Timber Creek Cap Lc. Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi invested in 0.01% or 18,285 shares. 500 were accumulated by Amer Assets Investment Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. 79,764 were reported by Arizona State Retirement Sys. Vista Inc holds 0.3% or 804 shares in its portfolio.

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $268.42M and $253.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 3,605 shares to 13,616 shares, valued at $1.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (EFA) by 40,478 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 208,700 shares, and cut its stake in Ehealth Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:EHTH).

